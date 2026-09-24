Hytera Launches DIB-R6 SMART To Simplify TETRA Infrastructure And Enable Flexible Capacity Scaling

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hytera Communications, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, announced the launch of the

"Critical communications cannot afford the luxury of downtime, nor should operators be constrained by rigid, overweight legacy hardware," said Calvin Wang, Vice President of Hytera. "By combining enterprise-grade TETRA capacity with built-in redundancy in an all-in-one design, the DIB-R6 SMART gives operators the flexibility to scale capacity on demand and deploy across environments ranging from urban nodes to remote solar-powered sites."

Multi-Layer Security for System and Data Protection

The DIB-R6 SMART incorporates multiple security measures across system integrity, network access, and data protection, including system-level tamper protection, chip-level key storage, hardware-based SSD encryption, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and air-interface authentication and encryption.

Redundancy and Local Fallback for Reliable Operation

The DIB-R6 SMART supports base station and transmission link redundancy for continuous operation. Even if both the backhaul and core network become unavailable, the Autonomous Local Fallback maintains essential local trunking services.

Software-Defined Capacity Without Hardware Overhead

Traditional network expansion may require additional channel units or even new base stations, adding hardware and deployment complexity. The DIB-R6 SMART uses SDR and multi-carrier signal-processing technologies to simplify scaling:

Dynamic Software Scaling: Supports up to four carriers within a single compact unit, with channel capacity fully configurable via software. Modular Cascading: Enables capacity expansion in high-traffic zones without altering the underlying site infrastructure.

All-in-One Outdoor Design for Simplified Deployment and Lower CAPEX and OPEX

The DIB-R6 SMART integrates its capabilities into a compact, lightweight outdoor platform, reducing infrastructure, installation, energy, and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Sub-17.5 kg Single-Person Deployment: Enables rapid field deployment on existing poles, walls, and tower tops without heavy crane machinery or dedicated civil construction. Off-Grid & Remote Readiness: Low power consumption supports solar- and battery-powered deployments, enabling reliable operation in remote areas such as pipelines, transit lines, and perimeter corridors. Optimized RF Link Budgets: High transmit power and enhanced receiver sensitivity maximize geographic coverage per node, reducing total site count requirements.

The DIB-R6 SMART integrates with existing TETRA infrastructure and supports the evolution toward 3GPP-compliant MCX, enabling organizations to extend existing investments while preparing for future mission-critical communications.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR

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