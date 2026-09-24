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AUD/CAD Signal 24/09: Buy Near 0.9920, Target 1.0100 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am still bullish on this pair, and I am willing to buy here. The stop would be 0.9820 and target is 1.01The Aussie fell as oil prices surged, against the Canadian dollar. This is just as we had tested parity.
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