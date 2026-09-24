USD/CHF Forecast 24/09: 0.83 Target As Dollar Rally Extends
The 0.83 level is the next target I am watching, but even after that, I think you probably have more momentum to the upside, maybe as high as 0.86. If we were to turn around and break down below the 0.8150 level, it would be a negative turn of events, but I do not necessarily think that is going to be the case. The 50-day EMA is sitting just below there, so even that move might be a little bit muted.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, this is a pair that I have been long of for quite some time, as you get paid at the end of every day. Over the last several months, just the swap alone has made quite a bit of difference. Until the fundamental backdrop, especially in the Middle East, changes, it is difficult to imagine this market turning around for any significant amount of time.While I do understand that the Swiss franc is considered to be a safe-haven asset, so is the U.S. dollar. It is worth noting that the Swiss National Bank has no interest whatsoever in getting away from the 0% interest rate.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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