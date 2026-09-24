United Kingdom Adds £2.85 Million To Partnership With UNICEF To Improve Education For Vulnerable Children In Jordan

MENAFN - Amman Net)The United Kingdom today signed a new £2.85m contribution to UNICEF, extending the UK's and UNICEF's partnership to improve education for refugee and vulnerable children in Jordan for another three years, from October 2026 to August 2029.

The new funding will support safe and inclusive education services for around 20,000 refugee children in Azraq, Za'atari and Garden camps, help the Ministry of Education strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy through a nationally owned remedial education system and establish an Early Warning System to identify and support children at risk of dropping out of school.

Safe and inclusive education services means hygienic learning environments with water and sanitation facilities, child protection and psychosocial support.

On foundational literacy and numeracy, the funding will help the Ministry of Education develop and validate a national remedial education model, building on evidence from UNICEF's Reading Recovery and Mathematics Accelerated Programmes, using standardized risk identification and referral pathways. Learning materials, teacher training and assessment tools will be adapted to support those with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Marc Rubin, UNICEF Representative to Jordan, said :“Education is every child's right, but access alone is not enough – children must also learn and remain in school. This partnership links essential support for refugee children with longer-term reform, using evidence to strengthen foundational learning, identify children at risk earlier and make education more inclusive. We thank the United Kingdom for investing in solutions that can deliver lasting results for the most vulnerable children.”

Philip Hall, British Ambassador to Jordan, stated: "The UK supports education in Jordan from early reading and numeracy to postgraduate studies. Today the UK and UNICEF are announcing that they will work together with the Ministry of Education for a further three years to improve education for refugee and vulnerable children."

The extended programme aligns with and supports Jordan's Education Sector Plan 2026–2030, Education Reform Action Plan, Education Resilience and Access programme, Inclusive Education Strategy and Out-of-School Children Initiative.