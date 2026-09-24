Français fr La Lune avait autrefois son propre champ magnétique (étude) Original Read more: La Lune avait autrefois son propre champ magnétique (é العربية ar دراسة سويسرية: القمر كان له مجال مغناطيسي Read more: دراسة سويسرية: القمر كان له مجال مغن

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Moon once had its own magnetic field, according to Swiss researchers who analysed data collected by probes flying over the far side of the Moon. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Moon once had own magnetic field: Swiss research This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 09:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The analysis, published on Wednesday in the specialist journal Science Advances, lends support to the theory of a phenomenon known as a 'geodynamo' in the Moon's core.

On Earth, the magnetic field is generated deep within the planet. In the outer core, liquid iron is in constant motion. This movement generates electric currents which, in turn, create the Earth's magnetic field.

This process is known as a 'geodynamo', much like a bicycle dynamo, which converts movement into electrical energy. This magnetic field surrounds the Earth and protects it, in particular, from the charged particles of the solar wind.

Unlike the Earth, the Moon currently has no magnetic field. The question of whether this was different in the past has, until now, been the subject of scientific controversy, writes the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

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