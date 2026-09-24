Swiss Tuberculosis Cases At Highest Level Since 2018
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Italiano
it
Casi di tubercolosi in Svizzera al livello più alto dal 2018
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Read more: Casi di tubercolosi in Svizzera al livello più alto dal
The increase is attributable almost entirely to people of foreign origin, particularly teenagers and young adults.
According to figures released today by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 544 infections were recorded in 2025 (including Liechtenstein). This represents an increase of 112 cases compared with 2024, whilst the reporting rate rose from 4.8 to 6.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The upward trend observed since 2022 has therefore accelerated significantly. Despite this trend, the number of cases in Switzerland remains below the European average (8.4).More More Demographics A breath of fresh air for an alpine village
This content was published on Jan 19, 2016 It was a dreaded disease – not WEF's meeting of the world's elite – that transformed the mountain resort of Davos.Read more: A breath of fresh air for an alpine vi
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