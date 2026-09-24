Italiano it Casi di tubercolosi in Svizzera al livello più alto dal 2018 Original Read more: Casi di tubercolosi in Svizzera al livello più alto dal

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The number of tuberculosis cases in Switzerland last year reached its highest level since 2018. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss tuberculosis cases at highest level since 2018 This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 12:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The increase is attributable almost entirely to people of foreign origin, particularly teenagers and young adults.

According to figures released today by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), 544 infections were recorded in 2025 (including Liechtenstein). This represents an increase of 112 cases compared with 2024, whilst the reporting rate rose from 4.8 to 6.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The upward trend observed since 2022 has therefore accelerated significantly. Despite this trend, the number of cases in Switzerland remains below the European average (8.4).

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This content was published on Jan 19, 2016 It was a dreaded disease – not WEF's meeting of the world's elite – that transformed the mountain resort of Davos.

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