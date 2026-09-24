Français fr Pas de croix suisse pour les produits fabriqués à l'étranger Original Read more: Pas de croix suisse pour les produits fabriqués à l'étr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Senate has approved a motion to ban the use of the Swiss cross on products manufactured abroad. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Lawmakers want to strengthen 'Swiss Made' rules This content was published on September 24, 2026 - 15:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The request follows a change in practice by the Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) in March 2026. This allows the Swiss cross to be affixed to products manufactured abroad, provided the words“Swiss Engineering” appear on them.

This new policy encourages offshoring, the Senate heard during a debate. The change in practice undermines the exclusivity of the Swiss cross, and therefore its value.

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This content was published on Apr 25, 2026 A case involving footwear manufacturer On has led to a loosening of the rules.

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