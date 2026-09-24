Brazil Expects Record Coffee Crop In 2026

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Brazil is set to have a record coffee harvest in 2026. In a crop estimate released Thursday (24), statistics body Conab said it will be the highest production volume in the survey's historical series. The agency projects production of 67.6 million bags of processed coffee, up 19.6% from the 2025 crop. Brazil has already harvested 99% of its coffee-growing area. Arabica coffee accounts for about 70% of national production.

Conab says the performance will be driven by both an increase in the area under production and improved average national productivity. Estimated at 1.95 million hectares, the area planted with coffee is expected to grow 5.1% this year from last year. According to Conab, this is a common trend in high-production years. Coffee crops undergo a biennial cycle, a natural phenomenon in which production tends to alternate between a year of higher output and one of lower production.

But national coffee yields are also expected to increase, meaning more coffee will be produced on the same amount of land. Productivity is forecast to rise 13.8%, from 30.4 bags per hectare in 2025 to 34.6 bags per hectare this year. Conab said that, besides the plants' physiological conditions, improved crop performance also reflects the growing use of technology by coffee growers and more favorable weather conditions.

Brazilian coffee exports hit a record high for the historical series in August. The country exported 3.8 million 60-kilogram bags during the month, up 25.8% from July and 43.2% from August 2025, according to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, released by Conab. Still, coffee exports in the first eight months of the year were down 6.6% from the same period in 2025, at 24.6 million bags shipped.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Renata Silva/Embrapa

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