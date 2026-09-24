Lexitas Sweeps New York Law Journal's 2026“Best Of” Awards With 14 First Place Honors For Litigation Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Inducted into Multiple Hall of Fame Categories, Reinforcing Leadership Across Legal Technology, Litigation Support, and Professional Services

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, today announced an exceptional showing in the New York Law Journal's Best of 2026 Awards, taking first place in each of the 14 categories in which the company was listed. The honors reflect the breadth of Lexitas' capabilities across legal technology, litigation support, and professional services.

In addition to earning first-place recognition across a broad range of service categories, Lexitas achieved Hall of Fame status in 11 categories, reflecting sustained excellence and long-term leadership as voted on by legal professionals throughout New York.

“These recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect the trust that legal professionals place in our people, services, and technology,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas.“Our 'Best Of' honors across the country throughout 2026, including this exceptional recognition in New York, speak to something bigger than any individual award. They reflect the consistency of our culture and the commitment from each of our employees to delivering exceptional service, practical innovation, and dependable support across the litigation lifecycle.”

Lexitas received first-place recognition in the following categories:



Court Reporting & Deposition Service (Hall of Fame)

New York-Based Process Server (Hall of Fame)

Docketing & Calendaring Software for eLaw by Lexitas (Hall of Fame)

Company for Remote Trial Services (Hall of Fame)

Hot Seat Trial Technicians

Private Investigation Firm (Hall of Fame)

Trial Consultant

Video Deposition/Production Services (Hall of Fame)

Legal Staffing Provider (Attorneys) (Hall of Fame)

Legal Staffing Provider (Legal/Litigation Support Staffing) (Hall of Fame)

New York-Based Legal Recruiter (Hall of Fame)

Paralegal Support/Recruiting Services (Hall of Fame)

Document Management Solution for Retrieved Records (Hall of Fame) Managed Document Review Services

The awards recognize excellence across the legal industry and highlight providers that consistently deliver exceptional service, innovation, and results. Lexitas' recognition spans nearly every stage of the litigation lifecycle, from case management and court reporting to trial support, medical record retrieval, document review, staffing, investigations, and legal technology.

"Our clients rely on us to provide an integrated suite of services that simplify complex legal workflows," said Brenda Keith, Chief Marketing Officer. "These recognitions underscore our mission to be the trusted partner legal professionals turn to for both innovative technology and exceptional service."

The New York Law Journal Best of Awards honors organizations selected through a voting process conducted among legal professionals throughout the region. Hall of Fame recognition is reserved for organizations that have demonstrated sustained excellence by earning top honors repeatedly over multiple years.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for ten years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas' product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, and document review. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy-anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | ...