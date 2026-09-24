KOIL Energy To Present At Three October Investor Conferences
National Investment Banking Association 153rd Investment Conference
Conference Dates: Oct. 6-7, 2026
Presentation Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026
Location: The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Presenter: Kurt Keller, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Keller will present and participate in investor meetings at the National Investment Banking Association's 153rd Investment Conference.
The ThinkEquity Conference 2026
Conference Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026
Presentation Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026
Location: New York, New York
Presenters: Erik Wiik, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Keller, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Wiik and Mr. Keller will present and participate in investor meetings at the ThinkEquity Conference, which includes a dedicated Oil & Gas track.
Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2026
Conference Dates: Oct. 27-29, 2026
Presentation Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time
Location: Arcadian Loft, Toronto, Canada
Presenter: Erik Wiik, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Wiik will present and participate in investor meetings at Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2026.
Management expects to discuss KOIL's ongoing execution of its KOIL 2030 strategy, including the company's focus on integrated systems solutions, expansion in Brazil, and continued investment in rental equipment and services.
Investors interested in arranging meetings with KOIL management during these events should contact the respective conference organizers or KOIL Investor Relations at....
About KOIL ( )
KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. We provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Our core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, KOIL Energy's experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.
Investor Relations Contact:
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281-862-2201
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