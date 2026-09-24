RED RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE AND URBAN EDGE NETWORK LAUNCH RED RIVER SPORTS NETWORK

Red River Sports Network, Powered by UEN, Expands RRAC Access, Production and Student-Athlete Exposure

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) and Urban Edge Network LLC (UEN) today announced an expanded multi-year partnership and the launch of the Red River Sports Network, Powered by UEN, creating the first dedicated conference network in the RRAC's 28-year history.The new conference media platform is designed to give fans a unified destination for live and on-demand RRAC content while expanding the visibility of RRAC institutions and student-athletes. Fans will be able to follow conference action across UEN's digital ecosystem, including mobile and web viewing, with supported casting and connected-TV distribution options.Direct Benefits for Fans and Student-Athletes.Anytime, Anywhere Access: Fans can follow live broadcasts, highlights, and original content through the Red River Sports Network across supported mobile, web, casting, and connected-TV experiences..Expanded Student-Athlete Exposure: The network is designed to give RRAC student-athletes and institutions broader visibility beyond their campuses..Enhanced Production: UEN will support participating RRAC schools with production technology and workflows intended to improve the consistency and quality of conference broadcasts..One Conference Media Brand: The Red River Sports Network creates a unified digital identity for RRAC sports, content, distribution, and future monetization opportunities.“This isn't just a media partnership-this is a game-changer for the Red River,” said Jason Horn, Commissioner of the RRAC.“The Red River Sports Network, Powered by UEN, places our student-athletes center stage, giving them the spotlight they've earned while connecting our alumni and fans like never before. UEN brings energy, top-tier technology, and a shared passion for telling our story. We are amped to build a premier digital sports destination that elevates every institution in our conference.”“For us, this is exactly what UEN was built to do,” said Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network LLC.“There are incredible student-athletes, rivalries and stories throughout the Red River Athletic Conference, and those stories deserve a national stage. The Red River Sports Network, Powered by UEN, isn't simply a place to watch games. We're establishing a true sports media brand for the conference-combining content, technology, production, distribution and monetization to build something the Red River community can truly call its own.”Pelt continued, "We want RRAC fans to be able to follow their schools wherever they are and on the devices they already use. More importantly, we want a student-athlete competing anywhere across the Red River footprint to know that their moment has the opportunity to reach far beyond their campus. We're building a bigger stage for the Red River."Upgraded Production Capabilities Across CampusesUEN will provide production support and technology enhancements tailored to participating RRAC schools, including broadcast equipment, encoding and switching capabilities, audio support, and streamlined streaming workflows.UEN also plans to incorporate Spiideo automated production technology at participating venues where appropriate, expanding automated capture capabilities and supporting more consistent conference coverage.Uniting Member Institutions Across the RegionThe Red River Sports Network, Powered by UEN, will bring together all 11 member schools under one unified digital banner:.Louisiana Christian University.Louisiana State University Alexandria.Louisiana State University Shreveport.North American University (Texas).University of North Texas at Dallas.Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas).University of the Southwest (N.M.).Texas A&M University–San Antonio.Texas A&M University Texarkana.Texas A&M University–Victoria.Texas CollegeBeyond live competition, the Red River Sports Network is expected to support original storytelling, athlete profiles, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content designed to bring fans closer to RRAC programs.How to WatchFans can access Red River Sports Network programming through UEN's supported digital platforms. Visit for current viewing options and event listings.About the Red River Athletic ConferenceThe Red River Athletic Conference is a member conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), bringing together institutions across its regional footprint for championship competition in men's and women's intercollegiate athletics. The RRAC is committed to advancing opportunities for student-athletes while supporting the academic, athletic, and institutional missions of its member schools.About Urban Edge Network LLCUrban Edge Network LLC (UEN) is a Black-owned sports media and technology company delivering live and on-demand collegiate and professional sports through a multi-platform digital ecosystem. UEN combines content distribution, production technology, and advertising monetization capabilities to help conferences and institutions expand audience reach across mobile, web, casting, connected television, and emerging platforms. Fans can learn more and watch at .Media ContactsRed River Athletic ConferenceDarin DavidAssistant Commissioner...

Brendan Royal

Urban Edge Network LLC

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