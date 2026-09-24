Compressed Air: The Overlooked Infrastructure In Factory Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) A perfectly coded robot might be unable to grab an object because the air pressure feeding its gripper dropped at that moment. This hidden dependency shows why compressed air in modern factory automation should be treated as infrastructure rather than another machine connection.

Plants regularly audit robots, PLCs, and networks, yet they often see the air header as plumbing that either works or does not. The issue is not simply whether air reaches the line, but what happens when automated hardware relies on air that cannot support it.

Symptoms may appear as robot faults and cycle-time drift rather than compressor alarms, leading teams to chase symptoms while missing the underlying utility problem.

What Compressed Air is Actually Doing Beneath Automation

A pneumatic distribution loop begins with the compressor, which sends air through a dryer, filters, a receiver, and a header before valves control each pneumatic actuator.

At the machine, that air operates grippers on end-of-arm tooling, drives pick-and-place strokes, ejects parts, clears surfaces before inspection or after rejection, clamps CNC workpieces, and powers conveyor diverters and compressed-air knives.

Pneumatics remain prevalent in high-cycle gripping and short-stroke motion because they cycle quickly, tolerate heat and washdown conditions, and stall without burning out.

Electric actuators excel at position control and energy use per cycle, while hydraulics suit harsh environments requiring sustained torque.

Air works best where repeatable speed, simplicity, and low cost per point matter more than fine positioning.

Air Quality and Pressure Decide Whether Robots Repeat

Because cell-level equipment inherits what the plant header supplies, troubleshooting at the robot-cell level may only track symptoms caused by a plant-level input. Dryer sizing, filtration classes, and dew point targets are typically established by whoever built or last surveyed the system.

Compressed-air specialists such as Penry Air may then use that system-level specification to keep dryer, filter, and pressure requirements consistent after the cell integrator has left.

Dirty, Wet Air and the Failures it Causes

Filtration and drying determine what reaches valves, seals, and actuator bores. Water, oil carryover, or particulates can damage internal surfaces and cause valve spools to stick. The resulting symptoms include slow returns, hesitant pneumatic actuators, and grippers failing shortly before scheduled maintenance.

The important measurement is not whether a dryer exists, but the pressure dew point. If the dew point exceeds the lowest ambient temperature experienced by the line, condensation can still form inside the header despite the drying equipment.

ISO 8573-1 provides a common vocabulary for particulate, water, and oil levels. When air may contact sensitive surfaces or products, including semiconductor manufacturing and food processing or packaging, ISO 8573-1 Class 0 oil-free air may be required by the process. Without a documented class, teams may use very different definitions of“clean air.”

Pressure Bands, CFM and Lost Repeatability

Pressure instability produces a different pattern. When a large consumer starts, falling system pressure affects actuator speed. Variations in stroke and settling time may appear as erratic placement, longer cycles, or unexplained downtime rather than a clear utility issue.

CFM, or cubic feet per minute, sizing must account for simultaneous peak demand. Adding average nameplate consumption misses the overlapping bursts common on automated lines. Even a receiver-equipped compressor may then perform like an undersized machine.

Raising header pressure to hide these drops treats the effect and increases operating costs. Every 2 psi increase raises compressor energy consumption by about 1 percent and accelerates leak losses.

A better specification defines the acceptable point-of-use pressure band, then sizes storage, distribution, and supply around the peak-demand profile.

The Operating Cost Nobody Puts on the Line Item

Compressed-air systems deliver a utility to each machine, but plants pay for it through the electrical bill. This separation makes waste difficult for automation owners to identify, especially when idle demand and production-startup instability appear as fluctuations elsewhere in the system.

Where the Air Goes: Leaks and Idle Demand

Leak reduction, pressure stabilization, air-quality management, and preventive maintenance are compressed-air priorities identified by the US Department of Energy. Typical leak losses are estimated at 20 to 30 percent of compressor output, representing a substantial share of input electricity that performs little or no useful work.

Leaks also create capacity problems. The same energy loss can cause pressure drops at distant cells when several machines operate simultaneously. Effective leak management therefore requires recurring ultrasonic surveys, tagged findings, assigned repairs, and verification. A one-time audit is insufficient because new leaks develop as fittings, hoses, and seals age.

Compressor sequencing prevents multiple units from operating inefficiently at part load when fewer machines could meet demand. At the machine level, reducing pneumatic energy use requires more than occasional supply-side changes. It also involves eliminating avoidable idle flow and blow-off.

What OSHA Expects from Compressed Air Use

For cleaning, compressed air must be reduced to less than 30 psi at the nozzle and used with effective chip guarding and personal protective equipment. Compressed air should never be directed toward skin or clothing because pressure, particles, and debris create hazards.

Safety extends beyond the nozzle. Hoses and couplings require proper ratings and secure attachments, while moving or whipping components must be restrained. Air receivers also remain subject to pressure-vessel inspection and protection requirements.

These practices belong in normal operations, not only in maintenance records.

What to Watch Before Air Takes a Line Down

Compressor alarms report conditions in the compressor room, but they do not show when a pneumatic gripper closes during a missed pick. Damaging downstream changes may occur while the compressor room remains within its normal operating range.

Signals Worth Trending

Point-of-use measurements provide the clearest indication that automation may be developing a problem. Useful signals include:

Machine-side pressure, not only compressor pressure Flow per cell or header branch Pressure dew point Differential pressure across filters Run hours and load percentage by compressor Fault-code frequency over time

Each machine state has a standard consumption pattern defined through flow-per-cell measurements. Once that baseline exists, monitoring air consumption data can reveal rising usage caused by a leak, worn seals, or a valve that does not fully close.

Maintenance can then address deterioration during scheduled access instead of waiting for downtime.

Differential-pressure and moisture measurements also support predictive maintenance. Filters can be changed when restrictions reach a defined limit, while dryer service can follow actual moisture performance instead of an arbitrary calendar.

Where Air Data Fits in the Plant Network

Well-designed modern controllers expose utility data through OPC UA to SCADA and historian systems. This architecture places pressure, flow, and dew point beside robot faults, cycle time, and overall equipment effectiveness data on the same timeline.

That correlation provides the practical value of Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. A pressure dip and a burst of missed-pick faults may seem unrelated when viewed in separate portals, but the shared timeline reveals their connection.

Remote monitoring is particularly useful at plants without dedicated compressed-air expertise on-site. It gives operations and maintenance teams a common view of emerging conditions while keeping the data connected to the broader automation environment.

Treat Air Like Infrastructure, Not an Afterthought

Automation inherits the quality, stability, and cost of the air supporting it, whether anyone formally specified those conditions or not. Contamination becomes component wear, pressure fluctuation becomes timing drift, and unmanaged demand becomes energy waste and unnecessary downtime.

Accordingly, a compressed-air system should be governed like other factory infrastructure, with documented specifications, explicit ownership, and instrumentation where performance matters. When air changes from a fix-it-when-it-fails service into a measured plant utility, its production impact is no longer hidden within robot alarms and maintenance calls.