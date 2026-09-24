Why Treating Cancer Is So Complicated

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cancer care has evolved over the past decades and one would expect that the more the field evolves, the easier it would get to care for cancer patients. The reality is far more complex and it has become very complicated to provide cancer care. Several factors explain this complexity.

All in all, providing cancer care has been complex and is getting more complex as the factors above evolve. As cancer care becomes more personalized with more immunotherapies coming on the market from biotech firms like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI), the treatment journey of one patient is going to become increasingly different from that of another...

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