Prices Are Beginning To Rise In The Power Semiconductor Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The AI boom has created a massive market for semiconductor products like GPUs. As data centers have proliferated in order to address the compute needs of more advanced AI systems, power semiconductors are starting to become a center of focus, and many of the makers of these products are starting to increase their prices.

The AI boom started with a supply squeeze for advanced chips like GPUs when LLMs powering systems like ChatGPT proliferated in the market. That boom has been trickling down and has now reached power semiconductors. It remains to be seen whether the boom that turned firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) into...

Read More>>

About TrillionDollarClub

TrillionDollarClub (“TDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

TDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.