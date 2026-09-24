Techmediabreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Mindwave Signs 12-Month Technology Services Agreement With AQUAE Holdings

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) subsidiary MindWave Innovations Inc. signed a 12-month technology services agreement with Singapore-based AQUAE Holdings Pte. Ltd. to deploy its MindChain infrastructure as the foundation of AQUAEChain, a platform for insured ALCI Credits. MindWave will design, develop, deploy and host AQUAEChain, which will manage the issuance, verification, tracking, transfer and retirement of ALCI Credits, and will provide ongoing technical support.

MindWave will receive contracted software development and technology service fees, while the agreement also references an allocation to MindWave equal to 20% of total ALCI Credits issued and outstanding on the AQUAEChain network, calculated quarterly using the MindChain issuance ledger. Following the initial 12-month term, the parties expect to move to a five-year continuing technology services arrangement, subject to mutual agreement and definitive documentation.

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About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-opioid, biologic-based therapies for pain management. For more information, visit .

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., is developing enterprise blockchain infrastructure and institutional technology platforms through its MindChain ecosystem. Four ecosystems operate under MindChain: InsurTech through BlockAssure, which is developing a Bermuda-framework platform applying Bitcoin reserves as regulatory capital to support life and property and casualty underwriting; ClimateTech through AQUAE and the ALCI index, measuring, verifying and tokenizing ecosystem services into institutional-grade assets; HealthTech through the Apitox development program; and RWA Tech through Nexus Global Partners, bringing institutional real estate on-chain within a compliance-first, insurance-enhanced framework.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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