Techmediabreaks HWAL Inc. (HWAL) Brings Music Royalties To The Tokenized RWA Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HWAL (OTCID: HWAL) is pursuing a tokenized approach to music royalties as the broader real-world asset market expands, aiming to make royalty ownership and distribution more transparent and accessible through blockchain-based structures. Through its 50%-owned Lunar Records venture, the company formed Lunar Records Fund 1 in January 2026, a proposed $10 million fund built around Bitcoin-based $1 tokens that would provide holders with monthly distributions tied to royalties from 1,000 songs. HWAL says it could eventually expand the model to as much as $500 million in assets under management. Beyond streaming royalties, the company is seeking additional licensing opportunities for its music catalog across film, television, video games, the metaverse, and advertising.

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About HWAL Inc.

HWAL is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, real world assets, and digital media assets. For more information, visit .

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