Turkmen Language Day Commemorated In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Turkmen Language Day, observed on September 24, was commemorated with a cultural gathering in the capital of northern Jawzjan province, attended by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mohammad Ismail Rasikh stressed the need to strengthen unity and mutual acceptance among the ethnic groups living in the province, saying all residents enjoyed equal rights.

Dr Mohammad Sadiq Makhdum, organiser of the event, spoke about the importance of preserving, developing and promoting the Turkmen language as part of enriching the country's cultural heritage.

He said Turkmen Language Day was valuable and important to the Turkmen people.

He called on young people and writers to increase their efforts to promote the Turkmen language by writing more books and articles.

Mohammad Rasoul Sardash, one of the participants, said the Turkmen language was an important part of the cultural and historical identity of the people.

He said commemorating Turkmen Language Day provided an opportunity to preserve this valuable heritage and encourage the younger generation to learn, use and pass it on to future generations.

September 24 has been included in Afghanistan's official calendar as Turkmen Language Day.

The day is commemorated every year through cultural and literary gatherings in some parts of the country.

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