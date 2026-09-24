Ahead Of Peak Hurricane Season, PSE&G Highlights Strong Reliability Results

MENAFN - 3BL) Photos from the event.

NEWARK, N.J., September 24, 2026 /3BL/– Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), New Jersey's oldest and largest utility, reported new key systemwide reliability results as continued initiatives to modernize New Jersey's electric and gas infrastructure are helping deliver safe, reliable service to customers across the state. These projects are also strengthening PSE&G's year-round preparedness for severe weather as the region enters the peak of Atlantic hurricane season.

As a recipient of the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years, PSE&G has long been recognized as one of the nation's top utilities for system resiliency and integrated planning including reliability and grid modernization initiatives. Continued infrastructure improvements are helping sustain that strong performance, with the following measurable benefits for customers across New Jersey:

Since 2023, just under 22,000 poles have been proactively replaced through July 2026, resulting in a 50% improvement in reliability across the 20 circuits with the highest number of pole replacements compared to their 2020-2024 average. More than 30% improvement in resiliency and reliability from strengthening neighborhood electric circuits: 32 circuits upgraded with overhead electric infrastructure are now 37% more resilient and 31% more reliable. 22% fewer outage incidents and 23% fewer customers affected on average on circuits upgraded through PSE&G's Infrastructure Advancement Program. Adding capacity to meet customers' changing energy needs. Since 2023, PSE&G has completed construction of six new high-capacity 13kV stations to address system overloads, replace aging equipment and increase capacity to accommodate solar generation. Modernizing New Jersey's gas system. Since 2016, PSE&G has upgraded more than 1,655 miles of gas main in more than 340 municipalities. PSE&G plans to continue that work by replacing an additional 525 miles of cast-iron and unprotected steel gas main in more than 70 municipalities over the next three years.

“These projects are delivering real tangible benefits where they matter - in the homes, businesses and communities that depend on us every day,” said Paul Toscarelli, PSE&G vice president, electric operations.“At the end of every pole, wire and piece of equipment are customers who count on us to safely deliver the energy they need. We take that responsibility seriously, and we will continue strengthening our systems to provide safe, reliable service today and prepare for customers' changing energy needs.”

Brian Clark, PSE&G, senior vice president, gas operations, continues:“Reliability starts with the strength of the system and the dedicated workforce behind it. By replacing aging infrastructure, we're reducing the risk of leaks and strengthening the gas system that nearly two million customers depend on every day. These programs help us deliver safe, reliable service today while preparing the system to serve our customers for years to come.”

Infrastructure Initiatives Deliver Customer Benefits

These strong reliability results were highlighted during an event today at PSE&G's Livingston 230kV substation, an example of ongoing infrastructure initiatives across New Jersey to strengthen reliability and resiliency while adding capacity to support future growth. Placed in service in 2024, the substation supports the heavy and increased load of western Essex County. The project constructed a new substation within PSE&G's existing right of way and utilizes the existing 230kV transmission line to establish a more robust and flexible feed into the station. This alleviated the potential for overload conditions and adding capacity to support future load growth in western Essex County and the surrounding communities. Since its completion, customers served by the Livingston substation have benefited from a more resilient and reliable electric system, with improved performance during severe weather events and reduced risk of service interruptions.

“PSE&G has been a longstanding partner of New Jersey's Building Trades and one of the largest employers of our skilled union workforce. The commitments they make in our electric and gas infrastructure are commitments not only to improved reliability and resiliency, but to good-paying union jobs, apprenticeship opportunities and family-sustaining careers for New Jersey residents,” said William T. Mullen, president, New Jersey State Building & Construction Trades Council. “Our members take tremendous pride in building and maintaining the infrastructure that keeps our communities and economy moving, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with PSE&G as we prepare New Jersey's energy systems for the future.”

PSE&G's infrastructure initiatives are designed to improve the performance of its electric and gas systems and provide lasting benefits for customers, including:

Fewer and shorter electric outages as upgraded equipment and technology help prevent interruptions, isolate problems and support faster restoration. A stronger, more resilient electric system that is better prepared for severe weather and changing customer energy needs. A safer, more reliable gas system as older cast-iron and unprotected steel mains are replaced with modern infrastructure that reduces the risk of leaks. Greater capacity for the future as electric-system upgrades address overloaded equipment and accommodate changing demand and additional solar generation.

Over the last decade, PSE&G has completed $30 billion in projects across its electric and gas systems, with nearly 75% dedicated to reliability and resiliency. PSE&G prepares year-round for extreme weather and continues to plan and execute programs to maintain reliable service and improve system performance.

That work has included strengthening substations, upgrading transmission and distribution equipment and modernizing technology across the state. Infrastructure programs made over the past decade have also included raising 42 substations above Superstorm Sandy flood levels and installing more than 1,500 smart switching devices that can help crews identify problems and reroute power during outages.

PSE&G has also continued to modernize its natural gas network. Replacing aging cast-iron and unprotected steel infrastructure with modern gas mains helps reduce leaks, improve safety and strengthen the reliability of service for PSE&G's 1.9 million gas customers. All while maintaining the lowest residential gas rates in the region for our customers.

Learn more about PSE&G's gas system modernization work.

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About PSE&G

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne® Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 24 consecutive years. In 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, J.D. Power named PSE&G number one in customer satisfaction for residential electric service in the East among large utilities. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company named to the Dow Jones Best in Class Index for North America for 18 consecutive years ( ).