How To Redefine Modern Menus With Traditional Cuisine

The World Health Organization defines a healthy diet

The numbers tell a clear story about where consumer priorities have shifted.

Around 58% of consumers1 are now paying closer attention to ingredient lists than they were just a year ago. They're scanning for things they recognize, questioning what they don't, and growing more skeptical of health halos built on marketing rather than substance.

Jackie Schulz, Sr. Director of Global Nutrition at Griffith Foods, is direct about what earns longterm trust:

FMCG Gurus data shows that 55% of consumers1 actively want to maximize their intake of“good” ingredients. Meanwhile, about 54% of global consumers2 want a wider variety of vegetable-based entrées on menus.

This echoes what we see in traditional diets around the world-many of the world's longestlived, healthiest populations, like those eating along the Mediterranean, in parts of Latin America, and across Asia, have frequently centered on vegetables and plant-based foods.

Emily Schlag, Corporate Executive Chef at Griffith Foods, points to social media as an accelerant for this trend:

“We see an increased desire to learn about other cultural foods, especially those from countries that are known to have healthy populations.”

Chain Yin, Regional Nutritionist at Griffith Foods, adds that this thinking extends beyond individual ingredients:

Three categories stand out for their nutritional credentials, culinary innovation and versatility.

Bulgur, sorghum, farro, barley, millet, quinoa, amaranth, and fonio have been foundational to diets across the Middle East, West Africa, and beyond for thousands of years. Today they're earning renewed attention as fiber-rich foods

Improved processing has also unlocked new applications for these grains. As Chef Emily puts it:

“In years past, major complaints were long cooking times and bitter flavors. With improvements in processing, we can have tender grains with pleasantly nutty and earthy flavors.”

The result? Ancient grains that slot naturally into modern menus-toasted millet as a crispy salad topping, popped sorghum seasoned like popcorn, creamy farro porridge as a morning staple, barley risotto as a weeknight centerpiece.

Lentils, adzuki beans, and chickpeas sit at the crossroads of plant-based protein The American Heart Association

Schulz notes that traditional diets across Latin America, Asia, and Africa tend to be higher in legume and vegetable content. They can be higher in fiber, as well as micronutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and phytonutrients-areas where Western diets tend to fall short.

Turmeric and lemon verbena aren't just garnishes. In traditional cuisines from South Asia to North Africa, herbs and spices have long served as both flavor carriers and functional ingredients.

Chain Yin highlights how this plays out in practice:

“In Chinese and Indian cuisine, herbs, spices, pulses, and whole grains are often paired with time-honoured cooking methods like fermentation and slow boiling, which help create depth of flavor while supporting overall nourishment.”

When considering cultures that can inspire your menu development, four regions stand out.

The Mediterranean diet remains the most rigorously studied traditional eating pattern in the world, with the strongest evidence for longevity and chronic disease prevention.

This diet is rooted in an abundance of vegetables, legumes, whole grains, olive oil, and herbs, with animal proteins playing a supporting role rather than leading. Fiber, potassium, magnesium, and phytonutrients flow naturally from the pattern as a whole.

In Chinese cuisine, nutrient density is built into technique as much as ingredient choice.

Fermentation, slow boiling, and careful spice layering preserve and enhance nutritional value while developing flavor.

Today, health-focused cafés in China

West African culinary traditions have long relied on legumes, whole grains, and vegetables as dietary staples. Fonio and sorghum, fiber-rich foods with strong micronutrient profiles, have sustained populations across the region for centuries.

Aboboi, a hearty bean and red pepper stew, is a representative example: plant-based protein and fiber at the center of a dish built entirely from whole, recognizable ingredients.

Korean cuisine offers one of the most compelling models for integrating plant-based protein and fermented foods into everyday eating. Adzuki bean bibimbap places legumes at the heart of a balanced, complete meal, while fermented staples like kimchi contribute beneficial cultures alongside vitamins and fiber.

Consumer appetite is clear, and the food innovation opportunity is now.

Anchoring product development in nutrient-dense and clean-label food ingredients from traditional foods can spark new opportunities.

Why are food developers turning to traditional foods now?

Consumer trust in heavily processed foods is eroding. With 58% of consumers paying closer attention to ingredient labels, traditional foods offer recognizable ingredients, proven nutritional profiles, and an authenticity that health claims alone can't replicate.

What makes ancient grains, legumes, and herbs so relevant to modern menus?

These ingredients sit at the intersection of nutrient density and culinary versatility. Improvements in processing have made ancient grains easier to cook and more palatable. Ancient grains, legumes, and herbs also bring plant-based protein, fiber, and functional benefits that align with where consumer demand is heading.

Which traditional food cultures offer the most menu development inspiration?

The Mediterranean, China, West Africa, and Korea each offer well-documented, nutrientdense eating patterns that translate naturally into modern formats-from barley risotto and adzuki bean bibimbap to fonio-based dishes and fermented staples like kimchi.