How To Redefine Modern Menus With Traditional Cuisine
The World Health Organization defines a healthy dietFor food processors, foodservice operators, food manufacturers, and retailers, this shift is an invitation to develop more nutritious portfolios and minimally processed foods that connect with where consumers already are. It's also central to Griffith Foods' 2030 aspiration Why Consumers Are Turning to Traditional Foods
The numbers tell a clear story about where consumer priorities have shifted.Consumers Are Paying Closer Attention to Ingredients and Claims
Around 58% of consumers1 are now paying closer attention to ingredient lists than they were just a year ago. They're scanning for things they recognize, questioning what they don't, and growing more skeptical of health halos built on marketing rather than substance.
Jackie Schulz, Sr. Director of Global Nutrition at Griffith Foods, is direct about what earns longterm trust:Consumers Are More Interested in Vegetable-Based Entrées
FMCG Gurus data shows that 55% of consumers1 actively want to maximize their intake of“good” ingredients. Meanwhile, about 54% of global consumers2 want a wider variety of vegetable-based entrées on menus.
This echoes what we see in traditional diets around the world-many of the world's longestlived, healthiest populations, like those eating along the Mediterranean, in parts of Latin America, and across Asia, have frequently centered on vegetables and plant-based foods.
Emily Schlag, Corporate Executive Chef at Griffith Foods, points to social media as an accelerant for this trend:
“We see an increased desire to learn about other cultural foods, especially those from countries that are known to have healthy populations.”How Traditional Foods Deliver Nutrient Density Nutritional performance is a primary appeal of traditional foods. At Griffith Foods, nutrient density is defined rigorously, using the Nutrient-Rich Foods Index
Chain Yin, Regional Nutritionist at Griffith Foods, adds that this thinking extends beyond individual ingredients:Which Nutrient-Dense Foods Have Stood the Test of Time?
Three categories stand out for their nutritional credentials, culinary innovation and versatility.1. Ancient Grains
Bulgur, sorghum, farro, barley, millet, quinoa, amaranth, and fonio have been foundational to diets across the Middle East, West Africa, and beyond for thousands of years. Today they're earning renewed attention as fiber-rich foods
Improved processing has also unlocked new applications for these grains. As Chef Emily puts it:
“In years past, major complaints were long cooking times and bitter flavors. With improvements in processing, we can have tender grains with pleasantly nutty and earthy flavors.”
The result? Ancient grains that slot naturally into modern menus-toasted millet as a crispy salad topping, popped sorghum seasoned like popcorn, creamy farro porridge as a morning staple, barley risotto as a weeknight centerpiece.2. Legumes and Plant-Based Protein
Lentils, adzuki beans, and chickpeas sit at the crossroads of plant-based protein The American Heart Association
Schulz notes that traditional diets across Latin America, Asia, and Africa tend to be higher in legume and vegetable content. They can be higher in fiber, as well as micronutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and phytonutrients-areas where Western diets tend to fall short.3. Herbs and Spices
Turmeric and lemon verbena aren't just garnishes. In traditional cuisines from South Asia to North Africa, herbs and spices have long served as both flavor carriers and functional ingredients.
Chain Yin highlights how this plays out in practice:
“In Chinese and Indian cuisine, herbs, spices, pulses, and whole grains are often paired with time-honoured cooking methods like fermentation and slow boiling, which help create depth of flavor while supporting overall nourishment.”Nutritious Tradition from Around the World
When considering cultures that can inspire your menu development, four regions stand out.Mediterranean
The Mediterranean diet remains the most rigorously studied traditional eating pattern in the world, with the strongest evidence for longevity and chronic disease prevention.
This diet is rooted in an abundance of vegetables, legumes, whole grains, olive oil, and herbs, with animal proteins playing a supporting role rather than leading. Fiber, potassium, magnesium, and phytonutrients flow naturally from the pattern as a whole.China
In Chinese cuisine, nutrient density is built into technique as much as ingredient choice.
Fermentation, slow boiling, and careful spice layering preserve and enhance nutritional value while developing flavor.
Today, health-focused cafés in ChinaWest Africa
West African culinary traditions have long relied on legumes, whole grains, and vegetables as dietary staples. Fonio and sorghum, fiber-rich foods with strong micronutrient profiles, have sustained populations across the region for centuries.
Aboboi, a hearty bean and red pepper stew, is a representative example: plant-based protein and fiber at the center of a dish built entirely from whole, recognizable ingredients.Korea
Korean cuisine offers one of the most compelling models for integrating plant-based protein and fermented foods into everyday eating. Adzuki bean bibimbap places legumes at the heart of a balanced, complete meal, while fermented staples like kimchi contribute beneficial cultures alongside vitamins and fiber.Move Forward by Looking to the Past
Consumer appetite is clear, and the food innovation opportunity is now.
Anchoring product development in nutrient-dense and clean-label food ingredients from traditional foods can spark new opportunities.To discover how these food and nutrition trends are shaping the next wave of product development, explore Griffith Foods' 2026 Food & Flavor Outlook FAQs
Why are food developers turning to traditional foods now?
Consumer trust in heavily processed foods is eroding. With 58% of consumers paying closer attention to ingredient labels, traditional foods offer recognizable ingredients, proven nutritional profiles, and an authenticity that health claims alone can't replicate.
What makes ancient grains, legumes, and herbs so relevant to modern menus?
These ingredients sit at the intersection of nutrient density and culinary versatility. Improvements in processing have made ancient grains easier to cook and more palatable. Ancient grains, legumes, and herbs also bring plant-based protein, fiber, and functional benefits that align with where consumer demand is heading.
Which traditional food cultures offer the most menu development inspiration?
The Mediterranean, China, West Africa, and Korea each offer well-documented, nutrientdense eating patterns that translate naturally into modern formats-from barley risotto and adzuki bean bibimbap to fonio-based dishes and fermented staples like kimchi.
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