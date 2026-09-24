CNH Thailand And Farm Chokchai Unveil Field-To-Feed Precision Farming Showcase For Thailand's Corn And Livestock Sectors At New Holland Day 2026

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH Thailand and Farm Chokchai, hosted New Holland Day 2026, with live field demonstrations for some of the most advanced field-to-feed precision farming products in the market.

New Holland Day brought together farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, and industry experts from across Northeast Thailand to showcase a connected, full-cycle farming system that included soil preparation, planting, harvesting, to stubble management and livestock feed production.

Tailored to the region's corn and livestock sectors, the event underscored how precision technology and mechanization can improve productivity, forage production, farm profitability, and prioritise sustainability.

“Thai farmers need solutions that are reliable in the field and can create value across the entire production cycle,” said Mark Brinn, Managing Director – Southeast Asia and Japan at CNH.“New Holland combines dependable machinery and practical precision technology. Our aim is to show how these integrated farming solutions work under real conditions and foster healthier, stronger and more productive businesses for the Northeast's farming community.”

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