Qatar Participates In A Roundtable On Early Recovery In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New yotk; The State of Qatar participated in a high-level roundtable on early recovery in Gaza, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly today in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the roundtable by HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

In her remarks during the roundtable, the Minister of State for International Cooperation stated that the State of Qatar continues its mediation efforts, in coordination with its partners, the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, the brotherly Republic of Turkey, and the United States of America, in order to achieve the full implementation of the comprehensive peace plan and its associated roadmap, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring the implementation of all pending commitments under the first phase of the comprehensive peace plan, including the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and early recovery supplies, as well as facilitating the rehabilitation of vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

She affirmed that the roadmap constitutes an integral part of the comprehensive peace plan, providing the necessary framework to proceed with the implementation of its second phase. This includes dismantling military capabilities in parallel with the complete Israeli withdrawal, deploying the international stabilization force, the National Committee assuming its responsibilities in managing the Gaza Strip throughout the territory, and initiating early recovery and reconstruction work across all of Gaza. She called on all parties to fulfill their commitments in good faith and without delay, noting that tangible progress on the ground is essential to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and to create the necessary conditions for sustainable recovery and lasting peace.

Her Excellency clarified that early recovery cannot be separated from addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, stating: Fuel remains a key element in ensuring the continued operation of vital civil services. Over the past three years, the State of Qatar has supplied the Gaza Strip with approximately 30 million liters of fuel. Recently, it signed an agreement with the United Nations to provide an additional 1.3 million liters of fuel to the Gaza Strip.

She added That humanitarian efforts of the State of Qatar also extended to include the healthcare sector and other urgent needs in the field of public health, pointing out that the His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Hospital in Gaza provides services to tens of thousands of patients and people with disabilities.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation renewed Qatar's affirmation of its readiness to continue working with its partners, the United Nations, the Peace Council, the Palestinian Authority, and all relevant parties, in order to advance the process of early recovery and reconstruction, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and support a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

"Our efforts aimed at recovery and reconstruction must ultimately contribute to the reunification of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, and to establishing a reliable and irreversible path toward realizing the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state." She stated.