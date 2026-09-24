Sheikha Al Mayassa Highlights Culture's Power To Sustain Dialogue At QC Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QC Talks brought together H.E. Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and Anne-Claire Legendre, President of the Institut du monde arabe in Paris, for a public conversation titled Culture as Diplomat: How Cultural Institutions Shape International Relationships on Thursday at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium.

Moderated by Dr Safwan Masri, academic leader, scholar, and author, the discussion explored how museums, exhibitions, and artistic partnerships deepen understanding between communities and build relationships that endure beyond individual cultural events. Presented in collaboration with Qatar Creates and the Institut du monde arabe, and endorsed by the Embassy of France in Qatar and the French Institute, the conversation considered how cultural institutions can create opportunities for dialogue and trust, complement diplomacy, and strengthen connections between people.

Speaking during the conversation, H.E. Sheikha Al Mayassa said: "Culture starts at the point of curiosity. It allows you to want to discover the other person on a more humane level. Throughout history and even today, when political conversations cease to exist, cultural conversations can continue."

Drawing on her experience in diplomacy and cultural affairs, Legendre discussed the role of culture in encouraging mutual understanding and bringing people with different perspectives into conversation.

She said: "Culture can go much deeper because it speaks to our humanity and emotions. We should invest in positive emotions, which are essential to building dialogue and understanding."

Legendre has led the Institut du monde arabe since February 2026 and is the first woman to hold the position. Her previous roles include Ambassador of France to Kuwait; North Africa and Middle East Adviser to the French President; spokesperson for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs; and Consul General of France in New York.

The event was presented as part of Qatar Creates' Fall/Winter 2026/2027 season. QC Talks brings cultural leaders, artists, thinkers, and the public together to discuss culture and its place in society, encouraging the exchange of ideas and experience across disciplines and generations.