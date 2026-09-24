Knock On Wood Takes Bespoke Indian Furniture Craftsmanship To Luxury Projects Across The Middle East

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As luxury residential and hospitality development continues across the Middle East, architects, interior designers and homeowners are increasingly looking beyond conventional furniture catalogues for pieces created specifically for their spaces. Knock on Wood, an Indian design-led furniture and manufacturing company, is building its presence in the region after successfully executing bespoke furniture projects across some of Dubai's premium residential destinations, including Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, The Meadows and Culture Village.

Handcrafted Luxury Four-Poster Bed with Intricate Fretwork in Teak Wood



The company is now looking to work with architects, interior designers, developers, hospitality companies, furniture retailers and private clients across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt.

Custom Furniture for Designs that are not Easy to make

Knock on Wood's strength lies particularly in translating ambitious design ideas into finished furniture.

From complex curves and unusual proportions to combinations of solid wood, metal, stone, veneers and specialised finishes, the company works on pieces that often require considerable development, engineering and prototyping before they reach production.

Bespoke Sculptural Wooden Bathtub with Fine Inlay Work



This allows architects and interior designers to approach Knock on Wood not simply with a product requirement, but with a design intent, reference, drawing or concept that needs to be developed into a manufacturable piece.

Artisanal Double Bath Vanity with Inlay and Brass Accents



"Some of our most interesting projects begin with a designer or client asking us whether something difficult can actually be made," said Aarti Aggarwal, Principal Designer, Knock on Wood. "Our role is to retain the design intent while finding the right combination of engineering, materials, craftsmanship and finishing to bring it to life."

A Bespoke Alternative For The Middle East's Luxury Market

European, and particularly Italian, furniture has long influenced the premium interiors market in the Middle East. Knock on Wood has found an interesting space between high-end design expectations and the flexibility required for genuinely customised projects.

Clients have frequently compared the detailing and finish of Knock on Wood pieces with premium Italian furniture. At the same time, its India-based design and manufacturing capabilities allow the company to develop customised pieces at comparatively competitive costs.

Importantly, the proposition is not about reproducing mass-market furniture at a lower price. It is about giving designers and clients greater freedom to customise dimensions, materials, finishes and detailing around an individual project.

The Royal Collection: Handcrafted Statement Cabinets



Proven Through Premium Dubai Residences

Knock on Wood has already executed customised furniture for residences across Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, The Meadows and Culture Village.

These projects have involved furniture designed around individual residences rather than standard products being adapted to fit them.

The company's portfolio includes:



Statement and occasional furniture

Dining tables and chairs

Sofas and lounge furniture

Beds and bedroom furniture

Consoles and sideboards

Custom cabinetry and storage

Wood, metal and stone combinations Bespoke pieces developed from architects' and designers' concepts

Versatile Bespoke Furniture for Every Luxury Aesthetic



From Private Villas To Hotels And Hospitality

The same design and manufacturing capabilities extend to hospitality and larger project requirements.

Knock on Wood has experience developing furniture for premium hospitality, commercial and institutional environments, including guest-room furniture, restaurant and dining furniture, lounge and public-area furniture, vanities, tables, consoles and customised pieces.

For hotels, developers and project designers, the company can work from design development and prototyping through manufacturing and supply, allowing multiple furniture requirements to be coordinated through one manufacturing partner.

The company has also supplied furniture to retailers in the UAE, providing experience in understanding the quality, packaging and supply requirements associated with the Middle East market.

Designed in India. Made for Exceptional Interiors.

Behind Knock on Wood is an integrated approach combining design, product development, engineering and manufacturing.

For architects and designers, this can be particularly useful when a project calls for something beyond standard catalogue furniture.

Whether the starting point is a drawing, reference image, mood board or an entirely new concept, the Knock on Wood team can evaluate the requirement, recommend materials and construction methods, develop prototypes where necessary and manufacture the finished furniture.

The company is currently exploring residential, hospitality, retail and commercial projects across:

UAE | Saudi Arabia | Qatar | Kuwait | Oman | Bahrain | Egypt

Discuss A Project

Architects, interior designers, developers, hospitality companies, furniture retailers and homeowners looking for a manufacturing partner for an upcoming Middle East project can share their requirement, drawings or references with the Knock on Wood team.

For project discussions and enquiries:

Mansi

Knock on Wood



Call/Whatsapp - +91-9041122188



About Knock on Wood

Knock on Wood is an Indian design-led furniture company specialising in premium bespoke furniture and customised interior solutions. Combining design, craftsmanship, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, the company works across residential, hospitality, commercial and retail projects in India and international markets.

Its furniture is developed across solid wood and combinations of wood, metal, stone, veneers and other materials, with particular expertise in technically demanding customised products.



For more information, please visit .