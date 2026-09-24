Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) Bizumentary To Premiere Sept. 24 Across National Networks

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced that its“Bizumentary,” produced in partnership with Emmy Award-winning Loft 100 Studios, will premiere Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on BizTV, YouToo America, YTA TV and American Forces Network. The production highlights mortgage solutions for self-employed borrowers and property investors.

Following the premiere, the Bizumentary will be available across major podcast and digital platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, and is scheduled to air weekly with the potential for broader network distribution.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline

Beeline is a digital mortgage and financial technology company focused on transforming the way consumers access mortgage financing and home equity solutions through technology, automation and a streamlined digital experience. Beeline Loans, Inc., NMLS # 1799947, is a subsidiary of Beeline.

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