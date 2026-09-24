Bron Launches Free Digital Asset Education Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bron Academy offers free, multilingual education on digital asset ownership, self-custody, MPC, privacy, recovery and institutional security

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bron, a next-gen self-custodial platform for securely owning digital assets, today launched Bron Academy, a free, multilingual digital asset education platform for consumers, journalists, family offices and financial professionals. The online platform provides 30 structured learning modules covering digital asset and blockchain fundamentals, self-custody, Multi-Party Computation (MPC), privacy, recovery, security threats and institutional digital asset infrastructure.

Bron Academy was created to address the gap between introductory educational content and highly technical industry documentation. Users can follow the curriculum from foundational concepts through advanced topics or access individual modules as a reference, with no paywall or account required. Each module concludes with a short quiz to reinforce key concepts.

“Digital assets have a knowledge problem as much as they have a security problem,” said Dmitry Tokarev, founder, Bron.“People are making consequential decisions about security, ownership and custody without always understanding the infrastructure behind them. Whether you are buying your first digital asset, managing family wealth or reporting on the industry, you should be able to understand how these systems work, where the risks are and what questions to ask. Education is part of the infrastructure this market needs to mature.”

Bron Academy builds on the conversation Bron started earlier this year with the Seed Phrase Museum, a digital campaign examining how outdated approaches to digital asset security have resulted in assets being lost, stolen or rendered inaccessible. Where the Seed Phrase Museum highlighted the problem, Bron Academy focuses on understanding it. The platform explains why security vulnerabilities exist, how different approaches to digital asset ownership and custody work, and how technologies such as MPC, secure recovery and privacy tools are changing the way digital assets can be protected.

“The Seed Phrase Museum was designed to start a conversation. Bron Academy is designed to deepen it,” said Tyler Kenyon, Chief Marketing Officer at Bron.“If digital assets are going to become a normal part of how people save, invest, transact and transfer wealth, better technology is only half the equation. People also need better information.”

Bron Academy is structured so users can begin with foundational concepts and progress into more sophisticated subjects or go directly to topics relevant to their needs.

The curriculum covers:



Digital asset and blockchain fundamentals

Keys and digital asset ownership

Custodial and self-custodial models

Seed phrases and recovery

Multi-Party Computation (MPC)

Common security threats and attack vectors

Privacy and transaction security

Institutional custody and governance Advanced digital asset infrastructure



The platform is designed to explain not only what these technologies and concepts mean, but how they affect real-world ownership, security and risk.

Bron Academy is available at . The platform is free to access, requires no account and includes 30 learning modules with quizzes.

About Bron

Bron is a private, self-custodial digital wealth platform built for individuals, families and businesses that want greater control over how their assets are held and used. Powered by Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Bron removes the reliance on seed phrases and combines self-custody with secure recovery, privacy, governance and financial controls designed for both individual and multi-user ownership.

Through a single platform, users can manage their own digital assets, connect to third-party providers of tokenised assets and fiat-to-digital currency conversion, and set sophisticated controls over access, approvals and transactions, while retaining sole control of their assets.

Bron was founded by Dmitry Tokarev, an experienced digital asset infrastructure entrepreneur who has spent his career building technology for some of the world's leading financial institutions. Bron brings that experience to a new generation of private wealth infrastructure, designed for a financial system increasingly moving on-chain.

The Bron Foundation supports the long-term development and growth of the Bron ecosystem, helping to foster an open, secure and sustainable environment for its participants. Its activities focus on ecosystem development, education, community engagement and initiatives that encourage responsible adoption of self-custody and digital asset technologies, while supporting the broader infrastructure, standards and knowledge that enable the Bron ecosystem to evolve.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation regarding any digital asset, security, or financial product, nor financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Bron is a self-custodial wallet; users retain sole control of their digital assets and signing material at all times, and Bron does not custody, transmit, exchange, or otherwise control user funds. The Bron Intents Protocol consists of independent smart contracts on which users may post transaction intents. Independent Solvers respond, and transactions settle on-chain between the user and the Solver. Bron is not a party to, and does not execute or control, those transactions.

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