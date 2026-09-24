HMP Global Expands Dermatology And Aesthetic Medicine Platform With Acquisition Of Aesthetic Extender Symposium

HMP Global Acquires AES

Participants learning during AES

Third dermatology acquisition in 18 months adds to a rapidly expanding platform spanning medical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, skin health, and longevity

- Jeff Hennessy, Sr., Chairman and CEO of HMP Global

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HMP Global today announced the acquisition of the Aesthetic Extender Symposium (AES), marking its third acquisition in dermatology in approximately 18 months and accelerating the company's strategy to build the industry's leading platform across medical dermatology, aesthetic medicine and skin health. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by internationally recognized dermatologist David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, and nationally recognized aesthetic physician associate and educator Krystie Lennox, PA, AES is a leading educational meeting built specifically for advanced aesthetic clinicians - physician associates, nurse practitioners, nurses and aestheticians - working in aesthetic and dermatology practices. Nearly 1,000 professionals attend the annual meeting for practical, evidence-based education and hands-on training across injectables, energy-based devices and other rapidly evolving areas of aesthetic medicine.

AES will celebrate its 20th edition August 12-15, 2027, at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida. Lennox and Goldberg will continue to lead AES as co-directors.

The acquisition follows HMP Global's April 2025 acquisition of Masterclasses in Dermatology (MCD) and November 2025 acquisition of Music City SCALE, giving HMP Global three established clinical communities spanning medical dermatology and aesthetic medicine.

“We are signaling very clearly to the market that we intend to lead in all areas of dermatology,” said Jeff Hennessy, Sr., Chairman and CEO of HMP Global.“This is our third acquisition in the space in 18 months, and each one adds another important layer. MCD gave us a strong position in medical dermatology. SCALE expanded our reach across aesthetic medicine, dermatology and regenerative skin health. AES brings us an exceptional community of advanced aesthetic clinicians and a brand with nearly 20 years of trust behind it. We see tremendous opportunity in this market, and we're just getting started.”

“As a physician associate, I know firsthand how much the right education can change the way you practice. That's why we created AES,” said Krystie Lennox, PA, co-founder of AES.“Since 2007, it has become so much more than a meeting to me. It's a community of clinicians, faculty and industry partners who have grown together year after year, and many of them have become like family. That spirit is what makes AES special, and it isn't going anywhere. With HMP Global's reach, even more clinicians will get to discover what our attendees already know. I'm staying closely involved, and I can't wait to celebrate our 20th edition together in Boca Raton next August.”

“Aesthetic medicine has changed enormously since we started AES, and advanced clinicians have become an essential part of how care is delivered,” said David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, co-founder of AES.“Our goal has always been to give this community the highest level of education and training. HMP Global shares that commitment and brings the scale and resources to help us take AES into its next chapter, and I look forward to being part of it.”

Building for Category Leadership

HMP Global is investing in a market with strong and sustained demand. The U.S. medical aesthetics industry has surpassed $17 billion in annual revenue and is growing by more than $1 billion each year, according to the American Med Spa Association. That growth comes as medical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, regenerative medicine and longevity increasingly intersect.

Since acquiring MCD in April 2025, HMP Global has invested in scientific leadership and expanded the platform into new markets and audiences. Music City SCALE extended the company's reach across aesthetic medicine, medical dermatology and regenerative skin health. AES now adds an established community of advanced aesthetic clinicians and nearly two decades of brand equity.

Beyond its live events, HMP Global extends clinician engagement through HMP Collective, its omnichannel agency, which works with life sciences and healthcare partners to reach targeted clinician audiences throughout the year through integrated campaigns across content, education and digital channels. HMP Global's content brands, The Dermatologist and The Derm NP/PA, further support year-round engagement across the dermatology community.

The strategy is straightforward: invest in established brands, expand them into new markets and audiences, and connect those communities across HMP Global to create new opportunities for growth.

About Aesthetic Extender Symposium

The Aesthetic Extender Symposium (AES) is an annual educational conference created specifically for advanced aesthetic clinicians, including physician associates, nurse practitioners, nurses and aestheticians working in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Founded in 2007 by David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, and Krystie Lennox, PA, AES delivers hands-on training and practical education focused on emerging therapies, technologies and procedures. Learn more at aestheticextendersymposium.

###

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the trusted leader in healthcare events, education and omnichannel engagement, with a mission to improve patient care by bringing the healthcare community together. For more than 40 years, the company has built trusted brands that healthcare professionals rely on throughout their careers, including Psych Congress, the nation's leading conference on practical psychopharmacology; the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the world's largest wound care meeting; EMS World Expo; NEI; LINC; and Advances in IBD. Today, HMP Global's portfolio includes 27 brands and 83 events that connect more than 2 million healthcare professionals with more than 6,000 leading experts through live experiences, accredited education, year-round engagement through HMP Collective, and first-party clinician intelligence powered by Viia, creating one of the largest healthcare engagement ecosystems. Learn more at hmpglobal or follow the company on LinkedIn.

HMP Global Press Office

HMP Global

+1 610-560-0500

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HMP Global Expands Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Platform with Acquisition of Aesthetic Extender Symposium News Provided By HMP Global September 24, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.