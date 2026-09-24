The IRS Just Eased 401(K)-To-IRA Rollovers - But One Missed Step Still Costs You 20% Upfront

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A direct 401(k)-to-IRA rollover generally avoids the mandatory 20% federal withholding that applies when an eligible taxable distribution goes directly to the participant – Shutterstock

The IRS just moved to make 401(k)-to-IRA rollovers easier to handle, but the old 20% withholding rule still matters. A new IRS notice gives retirement plans sample forms and proposed procedures for direct rollovers, aiming to make the process more standardized and less confusing.

That change does not eliminate the biggest trap in the process. If a taxable 401(k) distribution comes directly to you instead of going straight to the IRA, the plan generally must withhold 20% for federal taxes.

That creates a peculiar situation: The money can still qualify for a tax-deferred rollover, but the check can arrive short by one-fifth.

The IRS Changed the Paperwork, Not the 20% Rule

On Aug. 12, 2026, the Treasury Department and IRS released Notice 2026-49 with sample forms and proposed procedures for direct rollovers. The guidance responds to Section 324 of the SECURE 2.0 Act and covers rollovers between retirement plans and between a retirement plan and an IRA.

The IRS designed the sample forms to reduce paperwork and protect personal identifying information. Plans can use them, but the forms remain optional because the IRS has proposed procedures rather than imposing a universal new process.

So the practical change looks less dramatic than the headline might suggest. The IRS wants the handoff between accounts to become cleaner and more standardized, but it did not rewrite the basic tax treatment of a 401(k) distribution paid to you.

That distinction matters because someone moving an old workplace account may see“rollover” and assume every method works the same way. They do not.

The Safest-Looking Check Can Create a Cash Problem

A direct rollover keeps the money moving from the old retirement plan to the new IRA without the distribution passing through your hands. The IRS says a direct rollover does not trigger federal tax withholding.

A different process applies if the plan sends the distribution to you. For most eligible taxable rollover distributions, the payer must withhold 20% for federal income taxes, even when you tell the plan that you intend to roll the money into an IRA.

Consider a simple $50,000 distribution. A plan could withhold $10,000 and send you $40,000. You can still complete a 60-day rollover, but the IRS generally requires you to replace that $10,000 with other money if you want the entire $50,000 treated as a rollover. The IRS specifically explains that the withheld amount counts as part of the distribution, so leaving it out can make that portion taxable.

That creates a frustrating cash-flow problem. The money technically belongs to the retirement distribution, yet the taxpayer may need separate cash to put the full amount back into retirement savings.

Sixty Days Sounds Generous until The Check Sits on A Desk

A payment made directly to you generally gives you 60 days to complete the rollover. The clock starts with the date you receive the distribution. That sounds manageable, and often it is. But the 60-day window does not turn a personal check into a direct rollover.

Suppose someone leaves an employer, requests a 401(k) distribution and plans to open an IRA afterward. The check arrives, then a weekend disappears, an account application takes longer than expected, and suddenly the rollover becomes a deadline rather than a simple transfer.

The cleaner approach involves setting up the receiving IRA first and asking the former employer's plan administrator about its direct-rollover procedure. The receiving institution can provide instructions for where the money should go and how the check should list the recipient.

The IRS also notes that a plan can send a check payable to the receiving plan or IRA without triggering the 20% withholding that applies when the payment goes directly to the participant. (IRS )

That tiny difference in how a check gets addressed can have a very real tax consequence.

A Rollover and A Roth Conversion Are Not the Same Move

Another wrinkle deserves attention before anyone treats“IRA rollover” as a synonym for“tax-free.”

Moving pre-tax 401(k) money into a traditional IRA generally preserves tax deferral when the transaction qualifies as a rollover. The IRS says the taxable amount generally does not enter income until a later distribution.

Moving pre-tax 401(k) money into a Roth IRA works differently. A Roth conversion generally creates taxable income because the taxpayer moves money from a pre-tax account into an account with different tax treatment.

The withholding issue can still matter during a Roth conversion. If the plan pays the money to the participant, the mandatory 20% withholding can reduce the amount available for the conversion unless the taxpayer supplies additional funds.

The 20% Is Withholding, Not Necessarily the Final Tax Bill

Seeing 20% disappear from a retirement distribution can make the transaction look like an automatic 20% tax. That is not quite what happened.

The IRS treats the withheld amount as federal income tax paid on the distribution. If the taxpayer completes a full rollover and replaces the withheld amount from other funds, the entire eligible distribution can generally remain tax-deferred.

If the taxpayer rolls over only the amount that actually arrived, the withheld portion may become taxable. Someone under 591⁄2 could also face the 10% additional tax on the taxable amount unless an exception applies.

The distinction matters at tax time because withholding and actual tax liability serve different purposes. The withholding represents money sent toward the tax bill. It does not automatically mean the taxpayer ultimately owes that exact percentage on the distribution.

A Smoother Rollover Still Starts with One Careful Question

The new IRS guidance could make direct rollovers easier for plans and participants, but the mechanics still deserve attention. Notice 2026-49 does not erase the 20% withholding rule for eligible taxable retirement-plan distributions paid to participants.

Before requesting a distribution, a retirement saver can ask the plan administrator a very specific question: Will this payment go directly to the receiving IRA, or will the check come to me? That question can prevent a surprisingly expensive paperwork detour.

For anyone moving an old 401(k), the difference between“payable to the IRA” and“payable to me” can matter more than the size of the check itself. A cleaner process may be arriving, but the old rule still rewards careful attention before the money leaves the retirement plan.

Would you choose a direct rollover after seeing how the 20% withholding rule works, or would you consider another option for an old 401(k)? Share your thoughts in the comments.