Melde Plumbing LLC Named“Best Plumber” In 2026 La Crosse Tribune Readers' Choice Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLMEN, WI, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Melde Plumbing LLC, a locally owned and operated plumbing company serving La Crosse, Holmen and communities throughout the Coulee Region, is proud to announce that it has been named "Best Plumber" in the 2026 La Crosse Tribune Readers' Choice Awards.

The recognition is especially meaningful to owner Matt Melde and the Melde Plumbing team because the Readers' Choice Awards are determined by votes from members of the local community. For a company built around serving area homeowners and businesses, earning the support of the people it works with every day represents an important milestone.

"We are incredibly honored to be selected as Best Plumber, and I want to sincerely thank everyone throughout La Crosse County and the surrounding communities who took the time to vote for us," said Matt Melde, owner of Melde Plumbing LLC. "Our team works hard every day to provide the kind of honest, dependable service we would want for our own families and businesses. This recognition belongs to our entire team, and it means even more knowing it came from the community that has supported us over the years. We're extremely grateful for the trust our customers place in us, and we look forward to continuing to earn that trust with every job we complete."

Melde Plumbing has served the Coulee Region since 2020 and has grown from a one-person operation into a team of experienced plumbing professionals. Throughout that growth, the family-owned company has maintained a straightforward mission: provide honest, reliable and professional plumbing services while building long-term relationships with customers throughout the communities it serves.

Today, Melde Plumbing provides comprehensive residential and commercial plumbing services throughout La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, West Salem and other communities across the Coulee Region. Services include general plumbing repairs, water heater installation and repair, water softeners, drain services, sewer and water lines, sump pumps, new construction and remodeling, commercial plumbing, emergency plumbing services and more.

The company emphasizes clear communication and practical solutions while providing customers with upfront, transparent pricing. Melde Plumbing is fully licensed and insured, and its team stays current with plumbing codes, techniques and technologies to provide professional solutions for projects ranging from routine household repairs to larger residential and commercial installations.

For Melde, however, receiving the 2026 Readers' Choice honor is about more than professional recognition. It represents the relationships the company has established with customers and neighbors throughout the region.

"As a local business, we understand that our reputation is built one customer and one project at a time," Melde added. "Whether someone calls us for an emergency repair, a water heater, a remodeling project or a larger plumbing installation, our goal is the same: do quality work, communicate clearly and treat people fairly. We appreciate every customer who has called us, recommended us to a friend or neighbor, left us a review and supported our team. Being voted Best Plumber motivates us to keep raising the bar."

Melde Plumbing's continued growth reflects its commitment to combining professional workmanship with the personal service of a locally owned business. The company serves both residential and commercial customers and offers 24/7 emergency plumbing service for problems that cannot wait.

Melde Plumbing LLC extends its appreciation to the La Crosse County community and everyone who voted in the 2026 La Crosse Tribune Readers' Choice Awards. To learn more about them visit their website at

About Melde Plumbing LLC





Founded in 2020, Melde Plumbing LLC is a local, family-owned plumbing company providing professional residential and commercial plumbing services throughout La Crosse, Holmen and the Coulee Region. The company is committed to quality workmanship, honest pricing, dependable customer service and practical plumbing solutions. Services include plumbing repairs, water heaters, water softeners, sewer and water lines, drain services, sump pumps, new construction and remodeling, commercial plumbing and emergency services.

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For more information about Melde Plumbing, LLC, contact the company here:

Melde Plumbing, LLC

Matt Melde

(608) 317-7118

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624 Amy Dr

Holmen, WI 54636

CONTACT: Matt Melde