Bakersfield Medical Waste Disposal Company Tackles Increase In Needlestick Injuries With Essential Guide

The CDC estimates around 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries among healthcare workers annually in the U.S.

- JP Richards

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In light of the increasing concerns over needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a leading medical waste disposal company with locations in Bakersfield, CA, is taking serious steps to enlighten the public about the dangers of inappropriate disposal of medical waste, including needles.

The CDC reports that about 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries affect U.S. healthcare workers every year. This number is likely higher due to undocumented cases, particularly in private homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes (11.6% of the population) use needless on a daily basis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the risks associated with sharps injuries in transmitting serious diseases, with infection rates among healthcare workers on a global scale reported as the following each year:

* Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

* 66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

* 16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These infections may result in severe consequences, potentially leading to death or chronic health problems, including disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicates that one-third of sharps injuries happen during disposal, highlighting the urgent need for rigorous medical waste disposal procedures to safeguard healthcare workers and the public.

In response to this challenge, BioMedical Waste Solutions, the Bakersfield medical waste disposal company, has launched The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal for 2024. This resource offers essential guidance on safely disposing needles, syringes, and other sharp materials, showcasing the company's dedication to improving safety and reducing infection risks through effective waste management.

This guide offers five crucial recommendations to help prevent needlestick injuries:

* Use FDA-certified containers for disposing of sharp objects

* Avoid filling disposal containers beyond their capacity

* Keep your hands out of sharps disposal containers

* Do not try to put caps back on needles

* Ensure sharp objects and disposal containers are stored away from children

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, stated, "The rising rate of needlestick injuries and their severe impacts on healthcare workers and the community are of great concern. Our guide is essential for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are dedicated to offering reliable Bakersfield medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the dangers associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions, recognized as a top Bakersfield medical waste disposal company, urges healthcare facilities, professionals, and needle users to consult their comprehensive guide on the correct disposal of sharps and medical waste. With their expertise and cutting-edge technology, the company guarantees safe handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste in accordance with the strictest national, state, and local regulations.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or....

JP Richards

BioMedical Waste Solutions

+1 346-660-4994

email us here

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Bakersfield Medical Waste Disposal Company Tackles Increase in Needlestick Injuries with Essential Guide News Provided By Drake Digital September 24, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Waste Management



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