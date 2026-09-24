Free Car Seat Safety Event Focused On Child Injury Prevention Returns To Bryan-College Station

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers to host 19th annual child passenger safety event for Brazos County families

Bryan, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers will host its 19th annual free child passenger safety event in Bryan-College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazos Center, offering families hands-on assistance with car seat installation, safety checks and replacement seats aimed at keeping children safe on Brazos Valley roadways in connection with the National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis with no pre-registration required. Certified child passenger safety technicians from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas Department of Transportation's“Save Me With a Seat” program will be on site to inspect car seats, provide one-on-one installation guidance and replace expired, damaged or improperly fitting seats when necessary. Children must be present to be properly fitted for a car seat.

Child passenger safety remains a concern across Texas, including Brazos County, where ongoing Highway 6 construction, including the Big 6 project, continues to impact traffic flow and create more complex driving conditions in the Bryan-College Station area. With heavier congestion, lane shifts and stop-and-go traffic, drivers are facing an increased risk of crashes. A highway work zone study by the Associated General Contractors of America and HCSS found motorists are almost twice as likely to die in a work zone crash as construction workers.

With that increased risk on the roads, it is especially important that children are properly secured in age- and size-appropriate car seats. That need was reflected at Daniel Stark's 18th annual car seat safety event in Bryan-College Station last year, where technicians continued to find installation and fit issues during inspections. In total, technicians conducted 86 car seat inspections and provided 46 replacement car seats, resulting in a total economic impact of $149,120, underscoring the continued need for hands-on education for families.

“Bryan-College Station has grown a lot over the years - with Texas A&M expanding and more families moving into the area, there's naturally more traffic on the roads,” said Glenn Starks, partner at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.“With more cars on the road, especially at highway speeds, it just makes it that much more important to make sure kids are properly secured every time they get in the car.”

The firm's child passenger safety efforts are part of its broader focus on injury prevention and community education, giving families a place to get real, hands-on help.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to grow with our community in a way that keeps families safe,” Starks said.“We've been doing this for nearly two decades because the need is still there, and we want families to have a place they can come get help and leave confident their kids are protected.”

To learn more about this event and other upcoming car seat safety events throughout Central Texas, visit .

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CONTACT: Linda McMillan Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers 979-401-4100...