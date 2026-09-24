Millburn-Based New Frontier Wins Third Consecutive Award For New Jersey's Best E-Commerce Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning websites built through NJEDA partnership are helping New Jersey small businesses grow and compete online

MILLBURN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier, a Millburn-based marketing agency, has received first-place honors for Best E-Commerce Website at the 58th NJ Ad Club Jersey Awards, marking the third consecutive year the agency has earned the distinction.

This year's award recognized New Frontier's work for Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford, following winning websites for Diamond Spring Brewing Co. in Denville and Just Jersey Goods in Morristown in the previous two years.

All three websites were created through New Frontier's StoreFront initiative and its partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Small Business E-Commerce Support Program, which provides eligible New Jersey small businesses with professional website development and digital support at no cost to the business owner.

"For us, the most rewarding part of this recognition is that these aren't just award-winning websites - they're tools that are helping real New Jersey small businesses grow," said David Sorkin, President of New Frontier. "We started the StoreFront program with a simple goal: to give small business owners access to the same level of professional digital resources that larger companies have. More than three years later, we've had the privilege of helping hundreds of entrepreneurs across New Jersey bring their businesses online, strengthen their digital presence and reach new customers. We're incredibly grateful to the NJEDA for giving us the opportunity to do this work."

Since its launch, New Frontier's StoreFront initiative has grown into a statewide effort that has worked with more than 400 New Jersey businesses across 125 communities while supporting more than 100 local charitable causes along the way.

The annual NJ Ad Club Jersey Awards recognize excellence in advertising, design and marketing throughout New Jersey. The 58th Jersey Awards Exhibition and Ceremony was held September 16 at The Grove in Cedar Grove and brought together advertising agencies, design studios, corporate marketing teams, media organizations, production partners and other members of the state's creative community.

Helping New Jersey Small Businesses Get Online

Through the NJEDA Small Business E-Commerce Support Program, eligible New Jersey storefront businesses can access professional website development, e-commerce capabilities and digital marketing support through New Frontier StoreFront at no cost to the participating business.

For information about the program and eligibility, visit newfrontier.com/storefront.

About New Frontier StoreFront

New Frontier StoreFront is the small business division of New Frontier, a full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Millburn, New Jersey. Through its partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), New Frontier StoreFront provides website development and digital marketing services to eligible restaurants, retailers and personal care businesses throughout New Jersey.

CONTACT: Media Contact David Sorkin...