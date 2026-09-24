Greenlight Networks Launches South New Jersey Expansion With Initial $14 Million Fiber Internet Investment

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A $14 million investment will connect 9,000 homes and businesses as Greenlight brings reliable, high-speed fiber internet to first Camden County communities

CLEMENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Greenlight Networks, a leading fiber-to-the-home internet provider announced today its first fiber internet expansion project in the state of New Jersey, marking the company's entry into its fourth state and further extending its growing Northeast footprint. The expansion announcement comes with a private investment of more than $14 million and will support the build out of Greenlight's high-speed fiber network into Southern New Jersey markets, starting with critical network infrastructure development in Camden County. Construction is already underway with plans to service more than 9,000 households and businesses in early 2027.

“Expanding into our fourth state is an exciting milestone for Greenlight and a reflection of the continued growing demand for reliable, high-speed fiber Internet,” said Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks.“We've seen firsthand the difference that fiber can make for the communities we serve, and we're looking forward to bringing that same experience to New Jersey. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on building strong local relationships and delivering the reliable service and exceptional customer support that have become hallmarks of Greenlight.”

New Jersey Expansion

Greenlight currently provides affordable, ultra-fast internet services to residential and business customers throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. New Jersey marks the fourth state in Greenlight's growing footprint, with construction already underway in several Camden County communities including Laurel Springs, Lindenwold, Pine Hill, and Clementon. These communities are expected to begin gaining service access as early as October 2026. Additional communities will be announced in the coming months.

“Greenlight Networks' decision to invest in the Borough of Clementon is a positive step for our region,” said Thomas Weaver, Mayor of the Borough of Clementon.“This investment will expand access to modern fiber infrastructure, support local residents and businesses, and help position our community for future growth. We are pleased to welcome Greenlight to New Jersey and look forward to the opportunities this project will create.”

Over the years, Greenlight has progressively grown its fiber network through both organic expansions and strategic acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of Loop Internet and FastBridge Fiber. Both acquisitions added new markets, infrastructure, and experienced local teams. In April, T-Mobile and Oak Hill Capital announced a new joint venture combining Greenlight Networks and GoNetspeed, positioning the companies to further accelerate fiber expansion across key Northeastern markets.

Delivering High-Speed Services

With a 100 percent optic fiber network, Greenlight services are designed to support the growing demands of today's connected households and businesses. Greenlight offers speeds of up to 8 Gbps, along with straightforward pricing and no contracts, taxes or hidden fees. The company's all-fiber network provides the speed and reliability needed for streaming, remote work, online gaming, video calls, and daily internet needs.

Residents of Southern New Jersey can visit Greenlight's website to sign up for pre-orders, construction updates, and be the first to know when service becomes available in their neighborhood, as well as receive exclusive new customer offers.

Connecting with the Community

Greenlight's commitment to the communities it serves extends beyond providing fiber internet service. As the company has grown, so has its local involvement including partnerships and sponsorships supporting local nonprofits, schools, community events, and neighborhood organizations. As Greenlight further establishes its presence in New Jersey, the company looks forward to continuing to build relationships with local organizations and identify meaningful opportunities to support the communities it serves.

To learn more about Greenlight, its ultra-fast fiber optic network, and service availability, please visit: greenlightnetworks.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is a provider of ultra-high-speed fiber Internet, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gbps to residential and small business customers. Since its founding in 2011, Greenlight has built, owns, and operates a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network, providing fast, reliable connectivity. Greenlight serves more than 440,000 homes and small businesses across New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks or find it on Facebook/GreenlightNetworks, and instagram/greenlightnetworks.



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Julia Telford

The Martin Group

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Greenlight Networks Launches South New Jersey Expansion with Initial $14 Million Fiber Internet Investment News Provided By The Martin Group September 24, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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