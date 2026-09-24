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EUHOMY CLOSES IFA 2026 WITH NINE HONORS ACROSS ITS ICE MAKER LINEUP

24.09.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

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Rock Pro, Ice Leopard X1 and Pearl L1 Max recognized by IFA Berlin and media outlets BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euhomy concluded IFA 2026 with nine honors across three ice makers, alongside hands-on demonstrations of its lineup and the debut of the Jet Pro Ice Dispenser.



Award wins at IFA 2026:

IFA Innovation Award (Best in Home Appliances) - Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker.

The Ambient, Best in Show - Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker.

GearBrain, Editor's Choice - Ice Leopard X1 Portable Rapid Ice Maker

Maxim, Best of IFA - Maxim - Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker

Reviewed, Top Picks from IFA 2026 (Kitchen and Cooking) - Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker

SheFinds, Best of IFA - Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker

Techlicious, Editor's Choice Award - Ice Leopard X1 Portable Rapid Ice Maker

Techlicious, Spotlight Award - Pearl L1 Max Nugget Ice Maker Trusted Reviews, Best Tech of IFA 2026 - Rock Pro Sphere Ice Maker Alongside its award-winning models, Euhomy gave IFA attendees hands-on access to its newest debut, the Jet Pro Ice Dispenser - a 7-inch-wide countertop nugget ice maker, roughly half the footprint of the category standard, dispensing ice in 7–10 minutes with one-touch access. The stand also featured live demos of the LunaArc Crescent Ice Maker, the Dart H1 Pro, and the Rock Plus Square Ice Maker, several of which are expanding into European markets this winter. "IFA gave us the chance to put our full range in front of European media and consumers for the first time, and the response - both from the judges and from everyone who stopped by the stand," said Paul Shen, CEO, Euhomy. "This confirmed what we believed going in: there's a real appetite for ice makers built with this much attention to detail, whether that's a second cleaning pump, an insulated serving bucket, or a slow-melting sphere built for a proper cocktail." Media assets

High-resolution images of all award-winning and showcased models, spec sheets, and review unit request forms are available upon request. About Euhomy

Euhomy is a specialized home appliance brand focused on portable cooling solutions, refrigeration, and ice-making equipment. It is a global leader in countertop ice makers and portable refrigeration appliances, delivering innovative, user-friendly cooling solutions for home, office, and outdoor lifestyles.



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