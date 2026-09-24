MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The European Doberman program is expanding its facilities, training partnerships and adult-dog offerings while maintaining a strong focus on health, temperament, development and long-term owner support

PIEDMONT, Okla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Order Doberman, a European Doberman breeding and training program led by second-generation breeder Katherine Thomas, is entering its next stage of growth with an expanded Oklahoma operation, additional professional training partnerships and continued development of its puppy and trained adult placement programs.

Founded around a long-standing family connection to the Doberman breed, Executive Order Doberman has grown into an international program with dogs placed throughout the United States and abroad.

For Thomas, the expansion is less about increasing volume and more about creating an environment where every stage of a Doberman's development can be handled with greater intention.

“We've grown significantly, but I never want growth to come at the expense of the dogs,” Thomas said.“The goal has always been to keep improving - better facilities, better training resources, better communication and better preparation for the families who trust us with such an important decision.”









A Program Built Around More Than Pedigrees

Executive Order Doberman focuses on European Dobermans selected for a combination of pedigree, health, temperament, structure and working ability.

But Thomas believes genetics are only part of the equation.

From early puppy development and socialization to temperament evaluation and structured training, the program is designed to give each dog a foundation that extends well beyond the traditional eight-week puppy placement model.

“People understandably spend a lot of time looking at pedigrees, titles and photographs,” Thomas said.“Those things matter, but what happens with that puppy every day matters too. How they're raised, what they're exposed to, how they're handled and whether they're prepared for the home they're going into can have an enormous impact.”

Families may choose traditional puppy placements or continue their puppy's development through Executive Order Doberman's extended training programs.

Training options can include foundational obedience, crate and house manners, environmental exposure, public outings and more advanced customized programs depending on the individual dog and the family's goals.

The company works with professional trainers specializing in companion dogs, service-dog development and protection training.

Trained Adult Dobermans Offer Another Path to Ownership

Executive Order Doberman has also expanded its selection of trained adult Dobermans for families who prefer a more established dog.

Available adults may include family companions, dogs with advanced obedience and select Dobermans with protection training.

Unlike purchasing a young puppy, an adult placement allows the program to evaluate a dog's mature personality, drive, confidence, behavior and training level before matching the dog with a new family.

“For some people, a trained adult Doberman is the better choice,” Thomas said.“You have a much clearer picture of exactly who that dog is. We can look at the family's lifestyle, children, other animals, travel schedule and expectations and determine whether that particular dog truly makes sense for them.”

Certain adult Dobermans can also complete additional customized training before placement, allowing the transition to be tailored to the new owner's household and expectations.

Thomas said the goal is not simply to sell an available dog, but to create a placement that works long-term.

“A dog can be extraordinary and still be wrong for a particular home,” she said.“Matching matters.”









Health and Long-Term Planning Remain Central

Health screening remains an important part of Executive Order Doberman's breeding decisions.

The program evaluates breeding dogs through a combination of genetic testing, cardiac screening, orthopedic information, pedigree research and ongoing evaluation of previous generations.

Thomas also encourages owners to continue appropriate health screening as their dogs mature.

“Health testing is not a marketing phrase to us,” Thomas said.“It is information that helps us make better breeding decisions over time. There is no such thing as removing every possible risk from a living animal, but responsible breeders should be gathering as much meaningful information as possible and using it.”

Executive Order Doberman also provides owners with continued guidance regarding development, training, nutrition and breed-specific care.

Transparency in an Era of Online Research

The way consumers choose breeders has changed dramatically in recent years.

Prospective owners now regularly search Google, social media, online forums, business listings and review platforms before contacting a breeder.

Thomas says she welcomes that research.

Families searching for Executive Order Doberman, Executive Order Doberman reviews or information about the program are encouraged to look at multiple sources, speak directly with the company, review health documentation and pedigrees, read contracts carefully and ask questions before making a commitment.

“I actually want people to research us,” Thomas said.“Buying a Doberman should never be an impulse decision, especially when you're choosing a breeder that may remain part of your life for the next decade or longer.”

Thomas also encourages prospective owners to look beyond isolated comments - positive or negative - and evaluate a breeder's overall record, dogs, documentation, health practices, communication and willingness to answer questions.

“Reviews are part of operating a business, and people absolutely should read them,” she said.“But I also believe buyers should do deeper research. Talk to owners. Look at the dogs we've produced. Look at our show dogs, our trained dogs and our family companions. Ask for documentation. Ask hard questions. The more educated the buyer is, the better the relationship usually is.”

An International Footprint With Oklahoma at Its Center

Executive Order Doberman has placed dogs across all 50 U.S. states and internationally, while dogs connected to the program have competed and earned recognition in countries around the world.

The company's growing Oklahoma property now serves as the center of its breeding and puppy-development operations, with dedicated spaces designed for whelping, raising puppies and caring for adult dogs.

Professional training partnerships allow puppies and adults to continue their development through structured programs while still remaining connected to the Executive Order system.

The company is also continuing to develop technology-driven owner communication, including regular photographs, videos and training updates for dogs enrolled in extended programs.

For Thomas, those systems are part of building a modern breeding program capable of serving clients who often live hundreds or even thousands of miles away.

“Our clients aren't all down the street,” she said.“They may be in another state or another country. They still want to feel connected to their dog, understand what is happening and know that there is a real team behind that dog.”









Carrying a Family Legacy Forward

Thomas grew up around Dobermans and represents the second generation of her family involved with the breed.

Her father, Ken Thomas, has watched the program evolve from a family passion into a significantly larger international operation.

“Katherine took something that was already part of our family and built a vision around it that was entirely her own,” Ken Thomas said.“I've watched her travel, learn, build relationships around the world and continue raising the standard she sets for herself. As her father, I'm incredibly proud of what she has created and even more excited about where she's taking it.”

Thomas says the future of Executive Order Doberman will continue to center on selective breeding, international relationships, professional training and developing dogs capable of succeeding in very different roles.

Some Executive Order Dobermans live primarily as family companions. Others participate in conformation, working disciplines, service work or personal protection.

That versatility, Thomas says, is part of what has made her remain devoted to the breed.

“There is something incredibly special about a well-bred Doberman,” she said.“They're elegant and powerful, but they're also deeply connected to their people. My responsibility is to protect those qualities while continuing to improve the program generation after generation.”

Looking Ahead

As Executive Order Doberman continues expanding in Oklahoma, Thomas says the company's growth will remain deliberate.

Future plans include continued development of the Oklahoma facilities, expanded professional training opportunities and further investment in the company's puppy-development and trained-adult programs.

“The buildings can get bigger and the program can grow, but the question I keep coming back to is very simple,” Thomas said.“Are we producing Dobermans we're proud to put our name behind?”

“That is ultimately what Executive Order means to me.”

Executive Order Dobermans have been placed throughout the United States and internationally, with dogs associated with the program participating in conformation, working, companion and specialized roles.

About Executive Order Doberman

Executive Order Doberman is a premier European Doberman breeding, development and training program based in Oklahoma and led by second-generation breeder Katherine Thomas. The program is dedicated to preserving the Doberman's signature combination of intelligence, elegance, stability and working ability through thoughtfully selected European bloodlines, comprehensive health screening and intentional early development.

Executive Order Doberman offers carefully planned litters, trained adult Dobermans, extended puppy-development programs and customized placements for companion, show, working, service and personal protection homes. With dogs placed throughout the United States and internationally, the program has built a reputation around high standards, individualized matching, professional training partnerships and long-term owner support.

To learn more about Executive Order Doberman, current litters, trained adults and training programs, visit eodob.com.

Contact Details

Name: Katherine Thomas

Email: ...

Phone: +13162999914

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