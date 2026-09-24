NFR GM, Senior Officials Inspect Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line, Meet Mizoram CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Aizawl, Sep 24 (IANS) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal and other senior officials held a meeting with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and inspected the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which connects the state capital with the rest of the country, officials said on Thursday.

On September 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38-km Bairabi (adjoining southern Assam)-Sairang (near Mizoram capital) New Railway Line, placing Aizawl on India's railway map for the first time.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that General Manager (Construction) Bansal inspected the Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line and reviewed the working condition and progress of ongoing development works.

During the visit, Bansal also undertook a window trailing inspection from Badarpur to Sairang and during the assessment at Sairang, inspected the progress of construction of the washing pit line for railway coaches.

"Once completed, the pit line will facilitate efficient cleaning, servicing and upkeep of coaching stock, thereby contributing towards improved maintenance standards and passenger convenience," CPRO Sharma said.

The General Manager (Construction) also inspected the sick line for railway coaches, which has been constructed to facilitate their proper examination, maintenance and repair.

These facilities are expected to enhance operational efficiency and contribute towards safe and reliable train operations.

Special attention was also given to residential facilities for railway employees posted in the region.

Bansal inspected the staff quarters at Sairang, where accommodation facilities have already been constructed for railway personnel engaged in railway operations and maintenance activities.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction of additional staff quarters being developed to meet the growing accommodation requirements of railway employees.

These improved residential facilities will provide better amenities and a conducive living environment for railway staff, while supporting the smooth and efficient functioning of railway operations in the region.

General Manager (Construction) Bansal also met Chief Minister Lalduhoma and during the meeting, matters related to railway development and ongoing projects in Mizoram were discussed.

The interaction provided an opportunity to review various aspects of railway infrastructure development and to strengthen coordination for the continued expansion and improvement of railway connectivity in the state.

During his visit, Bansal also interacted with railway officers and staff engaged in various operational and maintenance activities.

He appreciated their efforts and emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of safety, efficiency and passenger service.

The top NFR official also stressed the need for coordinated efforts and timely completion of ongoing works to further strengthen railway infrastructure and services in Mizoram.