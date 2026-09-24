Zayed Education Foundation Selects First 50 Ruwwad Zayed Scholars From More Than 950 Applicants

Inaugural cohort brings together scholars from 12 Arab nationalities, including 18 Emiratis; Women account for 37 of the 50 places, with scholars pursuing 18 master's programs at UAE universities; Flagship program combines full academic funding, leadership development and lifelong connections to a community committed to serving society.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, September 2026 – Zayed Education Foundation has selected the first 50 scholars for Ruwwad Zayed, its flagship merit-based scholarship and leadership program for high-potential Emirati and Arab youth living in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Selected from more than 950 applicants, the scholars will begin fully funded master's programs at eight universities across the UAE during the 2026–27 academic year. The inaugural cohort represents 12 Arab nationalities and marks the beginning of a lifelong community of leaders committed to putting their knowledge, skills and values to work for others.

Guided by Sheikh Zayed's values, Zayed Education Foundation believes progress begins when societies invest in people, support ambitious ideas and bring communities and institutions together. Ruwwad Zayed puts this belief into practice by developing purpose-driven leaders committed to serving society. It also contributes to the Foundation's ambition to create opportunities for 100,000 young leaders by 2035.

Ruwwad Zayed provides full tuition funding alongside a monthly living stipend based on financial need. Scholars will also receive a tailored leadership development curriculum; personal, academic and wellbeing support; mentoring and professional guidance; and access to internships and career development opportunities.

The Foundation's belief is that lasting progress depends on people as much as institutions. By identifying talented young people, supporting their advanced education, developing their leadership capabilities and connecting them through a lifelong network, Ruwwad Zayed aims to create a new generation equipped to address national and regional priorities while contributing to stronger, more resilient communities.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said:“From artificial intelligence and public health to governance and urban development, the priorities shaping the UAE and wider region increasingly require specialist expertise. They also require leaders with a strong sense of responsibility towards others and the ability to work across disciplines and institutions. Ruwwad Zayed is designed to develop and connect those people, empowering them to bring their ideas to life and turn individual opportunity into wider benefit for society.”

During their studies and after graduation, scholars will be connected to a lifelong community of peers, universities, mentors and partners. This network will create opportunities for them to collaborate across fields, develop ideas together and apply their knowledge in service of their communities.

The first cohort includes scholars from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE and Yemen. Eighteen of the scholars are Emirati, while women account for 37 of the 50 places.

The scholars will pursue 18 different master's programs at Abu Dhabi University, American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah and Zayed University.

Their chosen fields of study reflect national and regional priorities and include artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, digital transformation, public health, governance and public policy, law, urban planning, psychology, engineering, sociological research and the arts.

Candidates were assessed through a multi-stage selection process examining their academic records, motivations, personal qualities, leadership potential and commitment to using their education for the benefit of their communities.

Applications for the next round of Ruwwad Zayed scholarships will open later this year, with further details to be announced by Zayed Education Foundation.

ABOUT ZAYED EDUCATION FOUNDATION:

Zayed Education Foundation, which was launched with the support and oversight of the National Projects Office of the Presidential Court, invests in and connects purpose-driven young leaders from across the UAE, the Arab world and beyond, empowering them to shape a future rooted in values and service. Guided by the legacy of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation redefines leadership through a distinctly regional lens – one that unites heritage with innovation and character with capability. Through transformative programs in education, leadership, research, and collaboration, it aims to empower 100,000 young people by 2035 to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.