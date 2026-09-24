Kingston Technology Sets Benchmarks For Embedded Storage In Regional Edge Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE –Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, today highlighted the growing importance of reliable, durable and long-lifecycle embedded storage as edge computing becomes increasingly important to the Middle East's smart city, industrial, transportation, energy and connected-device infrastructure. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As organisations process more data closer to where it is generated, edge computing can enable faster decision-making, reduce latency and help manage bandwidth more efficiently. At the same time, increasingly sophisticated and data-intensive workloads are placing greater demands on storage performance, capacity, endurance and reliability.

“Edge computing is playing a growing role in the Middle East's digital transformation as organisations bring intelligence and real-time processing closer to devices, infrastructure and operations,” said Antoine Harb, Team Leader Middle East, Kingston Technology.“That makes storage selection about more than capacity or performance. Organisations need to select and qualify solutions based on the workload, environmental conditions and expected lifecycle of the complete system before deployment.”

Storage requirements can vary considerably between edge applications. Write-intensive use cases such as smart surveillance, industrial production lines, oil and gas infrastructure and smart traffic management may continuously record, analyse and process data. For devices operating around the clock or in remote and difficult-to-access locations, storage endurance and reliability can therefore have a direct impact on system availability and maintenance requirements.

Edge deployments in the UAE can also present demanding operating conditions, particularly for equipment installed outdoors, in industrial environments or in locations where physical access is difficult. High temperatures, dust, vibration and continuous operation can place additional demands on embedded components, making environmental resilience and appropriate testing and qualification important considerations when selecting storage for its intended use.

Long-term availability is equally important for embedded and industrial deployments, where systems may remain operational for many years. Maintaining component consistency can help organisations avoid unnecessary redesign, requalification and replacement during the lifecycle of a deployment.

As more business and operational data is generated and processed at the edge, organisations must also consider data integrity and the protection of stored information as part of their overall system and security requirements.

“The lowest initial storage cost does not always translate into the lowest cost over the life of an edge system,” added.“Reliability, endurance, maintenance, replacement requirements and long-term product availability all contribute to total cost of ownership. For large-scale or remote deployments in particular, choosing storage with the right characteristics from the outset can help support greater operational continuity.”

Kingston's embedded storage solutions are designed to support next-generation edge applications with the performance, reliability, durability and lifecycle support required for demanding deployments. As edge computing continues to advance across the GCC, Kingston expects storage selection and qualification to become an increasingly important consideration for organisations building connected, data-intensive infrastructure.

About Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP:

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world's largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritising quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our“Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.