Purple Heart Homes Names Marine Corps Veteran James“Jim” Taylor Recipient Of Modular Home Being Built On The National Mall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fifth Street Ministries Veteran Transitional Housing Resident Will Move Into Permanent Homeownership in Glasgow, Virginia

STATESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH) and Fifth Street Ministries announced Wednesday that James "Jim" Taylor, a 76-year-old Marine Corps veteran and resident of Fifth Street Ministries' Veteran Transitional Housing Program, will receive the 480-square-foot modular home PHH will build on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Sept. 27 through Oct. 5.

Taylor was selected through a nomination and review process that also considered each candidate's readiness to relocate, since the home's permanent site is in Glasgow, Va.

"The home being built on the National Mall will bring national attention to the urgent need for veteran housing, but its greatest meaning is what happens after it leaves Washington," said Jennifer Gipp, director of philanthropy and marketing for Purple Heart Homes. "Jim's journey shows what is possible when transitional housing, individualized support and permanent homeownership work together as one pathway. We are honored to help him take this next step and to demonstrate a model that can serve veterans in communities across the country."

Taylor served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 1969 to December 1971, attaining the rank of Corporal. Stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, he worked as an Electronic Accounting Machine Operator and received the National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge. A New York native, he moved to North Carolina about a decade ago to be closer to his three children and grandchildren.

For the past 18 months, Taylor has lived in one of six transitional modular homes on the Fifth Street Ministries campus. He also volunteers in the kitchen, where the organization serves dinner to about 65 people each day.

PHH and Fifth Street Ministries have partnered since 2016 to help veterans experiencing homelessness and housing instability move toward independence. Fifth Street provides shelter, individualized case management and help accessing health care, counseling, benefits and transportation. Veterans ready for greater independence may move into a transitional modular home while remaining connected to those services.

"Jim has become a valued part of the Fifth Street Ministries community, not only through his participation in our Veteran Transitional Housing Program, but through the time and care he gives back as a volunteer and working in our Community Kitchen," said Tamara Roach, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries. "This is exactly what this partnership was designed to accomplish: providing veterans with shelter, stability and support while empowering them to rebuild and move toward lasting self-sufficiency. We are incredibly proud to see Jim take this next step into a permanent home of his own."

PHH built and donated the first two transitional modular homes in 2022 and completed four more in 2024. Fifth Street Ministries announced Wednesday that it will add five new beds dedicated to Veterans beginning in October, increasing its total Veteran housing capacity up to 24 beds.

Construction will take place near Madison Drive and Seventh Street as part of the observance of America's 250th anniversary, drawing national attention to veteran housing insecurity and the collaborative solutions available to address it.

After completion, the home will be transported to Glasgow and set on a traditional foundation on donated land. A new PHH chapter in Rockbridge County, led by Jay Thompson, will support Taylor as he settles in, and a second prototype modular home will go to another veteran in Glasgow, making the two neighbors. A welcome home ceremony is being planned for November.

PHH has secured licensure to manufacture the modular homes in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, demonstrating how the model can expand permanent housing for veterans in other communities.

About Purple Heart Homes

Purple Heart Homes is a Statesville, North Carolina-based nonprofit that provides housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans, with projects across the United States and Puerto Rico. Learn more at purplehearthomesusa.org.

About Fifth Street Ministries

Fifth Street Ministries is a Statesville-based nonprofit serving individuals and families in Iredell County experiencing homelessness, housing instability, domestic violence and other crises. Learn more at fifthstreetministries.com.





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Purple Heart Homes, Fifth Street Ministries, and Local Leaders Surprise Statesville Veteran Jim Taylor as National Mall Home Recipient Marine Veteran James "Jim" Taylor Selected to Receive Purple Heart Homes' National Mall Veteran Home Build

CONTACT: Dylan Sutton Spokeology, on behalf of Purple Heart Homes 980-866-3488...