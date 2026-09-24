Pizzo Habitat Restoration Brings Decades Of Award-Winning Ecological Expertise To Salem Wisconsin

Pollinator garden located on Lake Geneva, which includes a diverse mix of flowering, ornamental, and functional species. Native plants are not only beautiful, but they support local wildlife, require less maintenance, and are more resilient to pests/disea

We are Dedicated to the Preservation and Restoration of Our Natural Environment

By leveraging our vast expertise in ecology, our team can help you achieve goals while protecting and enhancing the natural environment at the same time.

Enhancing private estates, lake properties, and refined landscapes with native beauty, lasting performance, and ecological integrity.

- Jack PizzoSALEM, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pizzo Habitat Restoration Brings Decades of Award-Winning Ecological Expertise to Southeastern Wisconsin with Salem Wisconsin Location.Elevating private estates, lake properties, and refined landscapes along Geneva Lake and beyond with native beauty, lasting performance, and true ecological integrity.Pizzo Habitat Restoration, the Midwest's premier specialist in ecological restoration and native plant solutions, is expanding its footprint with the opening of a new location in Salem, Wisconsin. The move places one of the region's most experienced and award-winning teams within easy reach of southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois - including the distinctive lifestyle and properties that define the Lake Geneva area.For more than 35 years, Pizzo has worked exclusively with native plants to restore prairies, woodlands, wetlands, shorelines, and natural areas. The company has earned more than 170 industry awards from organizations including the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Chicago Wilderness. Its portfolio includes private estates, waterfront residences, corporate campuses, and significant public lands across the Midwest.The Salem facility strengthens Pizzo's ability to serve discerning landowners who expect more than conventional landscaping. Clients gain direct access to deep ecological expertise, locally adapted native plant materials from the company's own nursery, and a full suite of services designed for properties that demand both beauty and performance: natural area design and installation, shoreline and erosion stabilization, invasive species management, prescribed fire, long-term stewardship, and ecological consulting.“We're excited to bring our mission of restoring nature closer to the communities and properties that inspire us,” said Bryan Pudinoff; Vice President of the Pizzo Group.“Opening in Salem allows us to better serve our Wisconsin clients - especially those along Geneva Lake and throughout the surrounding countryside - with the same level of craftsmanship, scientific rigor, and personal attention that has defined Pizzo for decades. These are landscapes meant to be lived in, admired, and passed on,” said Jack Pizzo; President of the Pizzo Group.Designed for the Lake Geneva lifestyleHigh-end properties along Geneva Lake and in the surrounding hills and countryside present unique opportunities and responsibilities. Native plantings deliver refined seasonal color and texture that complement architecture and views while protecting shorelines, improving water quality, supporting pollinators and wildlife, and dramatically reducing long-term maintenance, irrigation, and chemical inputs. The result is a living landscape that feels intentional and elevated - never wild or unkempt - and that enhances both daily enjoyment and lasting property value.Pizzo's approach is particularly well-suited to private estates and second homes. Deep-rooted native plugs and carefully selected seed mixes establish faster and more resilient plant communities. Ongoing stewardship ensures the landscape continues to mature with grace rather than decline. Shoreline and woodland projects, such as the prescribed-burn restoration already completed at a Geneva Lake residence in Williams Bay, demonstrate the company's ability to work sensitively and safely in residential waterfront settings.Customers will have access to Pizzo's experienced field crews, ecological consultants, and a comprehensive offering that includes:. Custom native plant and seed installations for prairies, woodlands, wetlands, rain gardens, and pollinator habitats. Shoreline stabilization and erosion control using deep-rooted native vegetation. Invasive species removal and long-term management. Prescribed fire for woodland and prairie health. Ecological consulting, monitoring, and multi-year stewardship programsAbout the Pizzo GroupThe Pizzo Group is dedicated exclusively to ecological restoration and native plants. Through its award-winning subsidiaries - Pizzo Habitat Restoration and the Pizzo Native Plant Nursery - the company has spent nearly four decades helping landowners create and sustain beautiful, functional natural landscapes. The nursery grows more than 400 species of genetically diverse, neonicotinoid-free native plugs with fully developed root systems, giving clients the highest-quality plant materials available. The team's work rests on a simple conviction: true beauty is the way nature intended it.To learn more or schedule a consultation for a private estate or lake property, visit werestorenature or habitatrestoration.

Amanda Noll

Pizzo

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Pizzo Habitat Restoration Brings Decades of Award-Winning Ecological Expertise to Salem Wisconsin News Provided By Pizzo & Associates, Ltd. September 24, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment



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