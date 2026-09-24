BLOCKBUSTER SCREENWRITING CONTEST ANNOUNCES NEW PRIZE FOR BEST SCREENPLAY WRITER

Le Vaughn logo

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BLOCKBUSTER SCREENWRITING CONTEST is calling for submissions for new screenplays until October 9th for their 2nd ANNUAL Screenwriting Competition which will take place October 22nd-26th during the City of Angels Film Festival at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood.Blockbuster Screenwriting Contest's founder Ron Lemke is thrilled to announce that they've partnered up with LE VAUGHN Magazine Hollywood for the winner to receive a featured article and cover with LÉ VAUGHN INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE - HOLLYWOOD EDITION.Focusing on the winning writer with the article and magazine cover is a chance for the writer to share their career story and give them something to enhance their press kit. "Sometimes we have to remind everyone that writers are the foundation of all great films." says Lemke.LÉ VAUGHN INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE- is a global luxury publication and media company connecting the worlds of fashion, film, music, beauty, business and culture across continents and communities worldwide. Available in print and digital, LÉ VAUGHN brings an elevated international voice to the global creative industry celebrating visionary talent, cultural influence and creative excellence from around the world.The brand is also home to Conversations with LÉ VAUGHN, its exclusive podcast spotlighting influential names shaping entertainment, fashion and culture on the international stage.Founder Dr. Carol C. Vaughn Rivera is delighted to be working with BLOCKBUSTER SCREENWRITING CONTEST and says, "We are looking forward to discovering new talent that deserves a chance to be given the spotlight through the collaboration between LÉ VAUGHN and BLOCKBUSTER SCREENWRITING CONTEST."All entries should be submitted via Film Freeway to: in order to participate.Blockbuster Screenwriting Contest - Discovering The World's Talent. BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE SAME TEAM BEHIND CITY OF ANGELS FILM FESTIVAL. One of the BEST Reviewed Film Festivals in the World in the heart of Hollywood.The mission is to discover the best scripts from every small town to every big city of the world and to shine a light on them for everyone to see. Whether you've just finished your first script or you're a veteran writer, BLOCKBUSTER SCREENWRITING CONTEST wants to see your work! They accept all genres and all lengths of scripts.

Julita Litkowiec

BLOCKBUSTER SCREENWRITING CONTEST

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BLOCKBUSTER SCREENWRITING CONTEST ANNOUNCES NEW PRIZE FOR BEST SCREENPLAY WRITER News Provided By City of Angels Film Festival September 24, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.