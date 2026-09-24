Direct From New York, Richard Thomas Brings MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! To Theaters Nationwide

Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight!

Richard Thomas in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! will play 38 cities nationwide, following a one-night-only performance at New York City's Town Hall.

- Two on the Aisle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a triumphant first season that brought Mark Twain Tonight! to 46 cities across North America for more than 55,000 theatergoers, Emmy Award-winning actor and 2026 Tony Award nominee Richard Thomas will take the acclaimed new production to New York City's Town Hall for one extraordinary night only on November 2, 2026. Then Thomas will launch a 2027 national tour to visit 38 additional cities across the country and bring the production to a total of 35 states. With its New York engagement serving as a special homecoming before the next chapter begins, Mark Twain Tonight! arrives in theaters direct from New York - bringing audiences across America the wit, wisdom and unmistakable voice of one of the nation's greatest literary legends.

“Twain is back, as fresh and funny and snappy and snippy as ever.”

- Hartford Courant

“Delightfully funny”

- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Mark Twain's wry humor and irreverent observations led to his being called“the nation's one true comic genius” (The New York Times). Millions have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain's“uproariously funny” and“pungently wise” (Time Magazine) commentary. Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook.

Most recently seen on Broadway in the award-winning play The Balusters, for which he received a 2026 Tony Award® nomination, on tour as“Atticus Finch” in To Kill a Mockingbird, on television in the acclaimed series Ozark, and recently named as a 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee, Richard Thomas is beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton.

The creative team for Mark Twain Tonight! includes Michael Wilson, Creative Consultant; Brian Prather, Scenic Designer; Sam Fleming, Costume Designer; Anthony Pearson, Lighting Designer; Shannon Slaton, Sound Designer; Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, Wig Design. The production team includes Brian L'Ecuyer, Production Supervisor, and Ryan Parliament, Company Manager. Hannah Rosenthal is Executive Producer.

Learn more and see a list of current engagements at . Get tickets for the New York engagement at .

Facts about Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight!

NATIONAL TOUR 2025-2026

.Tour launched in August 2025 in Hartford, CT – location of Mark Twain's iconic family home

.Played 74 performances in 46 cities, including Washington, DC, Detroit, MI, Cleveland, OH, Denver, CO, and San Francisco, CA

.Cheered by more than 55,000 audience members

TOWN HALL, NEW YORK 2026

.One-night-only benefit performance for The Entertainment Community Fund

.Includes post-show talkback with prizewinning and bestselling author Ron Chernow

.Will take place on the eve of the 2026 midterm elections

NATIONAL TOUR 2027

.Scheduled to visit 38 cities from January – May 2027

.Cities include Fort Worth, TX, Hershey, PA, Philadelphia, PA, Albuquerque, NM and Dallas, TX

.Will reach a total of 35 states nationwide

RICHARD THOMAS won an Emmy Award and received multiple Golden Globe Award nominations for his starring role as“John-Boy Walton” in the television drama The Waltons. He is most recognizable to contemporary television audiences for his roles in the hit series Ozark, The Americans, Billions, and the original Stephen King mini-series It. His feature film performances include The Unforgivable, Wonder Boys, Last Summer, Red Sky at Morning, and Taking Woodstock. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including The Balusters (2026 Tony Award nomination), the revival of The Little Foxes (Tony Award nomination), Our Town, You Can't Take it With You, The Great Society, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 8 years old in Sunrise at Campobello. Across the country he has starred in the national tours of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award), Twelve Angry Men, and for three years as“Atticus Finch” in Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird. Richard previously served as the Honorary Chair of the National Corporate Theatre Fund, a position also held by his predecessor Hal Holbrook. He is a 2025 inductee to the Theater Hall of Fame.

Kent McIngvale

c/o Kent McIngvale & Company

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Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight!

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Direct From New York, Richard Thomas Brings MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! To Theaters Nationwide News Provided By c/o Kent McIngvale & Company September 24, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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