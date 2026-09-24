Monitorqa Launches Intelligence To Turn Audit Data Into Faster Operational Decisions

monitorQA

New AI capability helps operations teams uncover recurring failures, identify locations that need attention and turn useful analysis into shareable dashboards

- Peter Swaniker, Co-Founder and CEO of monitorQA

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- monitorQA, the operational intelligence platform built to make compliance verifiable and defensible, today announced Intelligence, a new AI-powered analytics capability that lets operations teams question their audit data directly instead of manually building reports.

Audit programs generate large volumes of operational data, but extracting useful answers often requires teams to export spreadsheets, build custom reports and analyze results manually. Intelligence is designed to make that process faster and more accessible.

Teams can ask questions such as“Which locations are underperforming?” and receive results as charts, tables, or key performance indicators, alongside a written explanation. Users can then ask follow-up questions in the same conversation to investigate what is behind a result.

“Every audit application collects data. Very few teams have time to turn that data into a decision,” said Peter Swaniker, Co-Founder and CEO of monitorQA.“Intelligence closes that gap. It gives every manager, not just the people who know how to build a report, a direct way to ask a question and get a straight answer back.”

From Audit Data to Answers

Intelligence is built around four core capabilities:

1. Ask: Users can question their audit data in natural language, including pass rates by location and which sites need attention.

2. Explore: Results appear as charts, tables, or KPI values with a written explanation. Users can ask follow-up questions in the same conversation to investigate what is driving a result.

3. Build: Any useful analysis can be turned into a dashboard with one click. Individual results can also be pinned and added to a dashboard over time.

4. Summarize: Dashboards can generate written AI summaries, and users can ask questions about a dashboard directly without leaving the view.

For teams that want more control, monitorQA also includes a Query Builder. Users can select a data entity and measure, group results by fields such as template or auditor, apply filters, and view the output as a table, bar chart, line chart, pie chart, or KPI.

“We built Intelligence the way a good analyst works,” Swaniker said.“It answers the first question. But it is really designed for the next three questions after that, because that is where teams find out what is actually driving performance.”

From Insight to Action

By making audit data easier to analyze, Intelligence helps teams spend less time building and interpreting reports, understand recurring failures more deeply and identify locations that need attention faster.

Every result is tied back to the underlying audit data. monitorQA also shows how much data supports each answer, helping users distinguish between findings based on a small number of audits and those supported by a larger dataset.

Together, these capabilities help teams move beyond documenting what happened to identifying patterns, prioritizing attention, and acting on recurring issues.

About monitorQA

monitorQA helps organizations move beyond digital checklists to real operational intelligence. Rather than treating audits as a compliance box to check, monitorQA helps multisite organizations understand the trends behind noncompliance so they can prevent the next issue instead of only documenting the last one.

Learn more at monitorqa.

Karin Jakovljevic

monitorQA

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monitorQA Launches Intelligence to Turn Audit Data Into Faster Operational Decisions News Provided By monitorQA September 24, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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