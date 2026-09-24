Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Abel & Christine Corral Join President's Club In Denver, CO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Corral and his wife Christine have owned their Minuteman Press franchise in Denver, CO since February of 2020. Six years after taking the leap into entrepreneurship, Abel and Christine officially joined the Minuteman Press International President's Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2025.

For Abel, reaching the President's Club for Minuteman Press in Denver is especially meaningful.“It was the goal from day one, and to reach it means a lot,” Abel says.“There were some obstacles along the way so I'm glad we kept going and can see with our own eyes that the hard work pays off!”







Building the Business Through Relationships, Marketing & Teamwork

One of Abel's biggest lessons over the past six years has been the importance of getting out into the community and building relationships.“It's important to get out and meet people and introduce the business,” he says.“People like to do business with people they like and can trust.”

Abel also credits the Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program, customer referrals, his team, and ongoing regional support as important contributors to their growth.“In general, the Internet Marketing Program is essential. Customer referrals have started to kick in and help a lot at a $0 cost per lead. Having a solid team is necessary and a gamechanger; however, it took us a few iterations to get the right configuration. The Minuteman Press regional support team is also a huge help to guide us, bounce ideas around, and answer questions along the way.”

When it comes to marketing, Abel believes in taking a diversified approach rather than relying on one particular strategy.“I do everything I can from a marketing standpoint-SEO, social media, networking, direct mail-and try new things every year with different industries,” he says.

Finding Opportunities for Continued Growth

The Denver center handles a diverse range of printing and marketing projects, with demand changing depending on the needs of its customers.“Our high-demand products seem to vary from digital printing to marketing materials for indoor or outdoor events,” Abel says.“If I could choose, I'd really like more schools, events, conferences, and things of that sort, along with the products and services that come with those requests.”

Abel's marketing instincts come naturally from his career before Minuteman Press. For much of his professional life, he sold paid media advertising, including television commercials, radio, and digital advertising. As for how he found Minuteman Press, Abel jokes that the franchise may have found him.“I think Minuteman Press chose me because they presented a few opportunities to me that kept me interested enough to keep learning about the industry. Eventually, I saw the light!”

What ultimately appealed to Abel was the business model itself.“Most interesting to me was a B2B-focused business, normal Monday through Friday business hours-with exceptions, of course-and the ever-so-important margins, which seemed healthy enough.”

Support When It Matters Most

Abel credits the training and support provided by Minuteman Press with helping him navigate the learning curve of business ownership, particularly during those critical early years.“The support has been outstanding! It was especially crucial in the beginning when we needed it most,” Abel says.“Kudos to corporate, and especially those who have been helping me from day one, including Todd, Sky, and Jack.”

That support has complemented Abel's own efforts to establish himself within Denver's active local business community.“I think it's important to get involved and see where you feel like there is a good fit and synergy,” he says.“I hit my stride with some neighborhood and lead-generating organizations.”

Entrepreneurship and the Freedom to Be Present

While joining the President's Club represents an important professional achievement, one of the biggest rewards of business ownership for Abel is more personal: having greater control over his schedule and being present for his family and community.“My wife Christine and I are very active outside of work in our parish and with our children's school and sports,” Abel says.“The biggest reward is being in a position where I can schedule important things into my day and be involved with those important things outside of work. Having a good setup of systems and processes, along with a great team, makes that possible.”

Keep Going, Keep Changing, Keep Growing

After reaching the President's Club, Abel's message to fellow business owners is centered on persistence and being willing to adapt.“Every situation, Minuteman Press center, and owner is so different; however, we are faced with similar challenges,” he says.“If I had to offer advice, I would encourage new owners to keep going, not be afraid to change things that aren't working, and keep investing time in the things that are working.”

For Abel and Christine, joining the President's Club is an accomplishment worth celebrating-but it is far from the finish line.“Entrepreneurship has taught me an immense amount, and I'm glad to be here,” Abel says.“We still have a long way to go and grow; I am not stopping at President's Club! I hope the experience that I've gained over the years can provide insight to help us grow and scale over the next few years, even faster and further than before.”

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at