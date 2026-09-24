SRX Global Provides Shareholders With Update On Liquidation Of Two Portfolio Investments And Adds An Investment In Onconetix (Nasdaq: ONCO)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SRX has added ONCO in anticipation of Realbotix LLC acquisition closing. Believes Vinci AI Vision system is extremely undervalued and misunderstood, with multiple potential applications in defense, ranging from drones for facial recognition to body cameras.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company” or“SRX”), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today announced an update to shareholders on the liquidation of portfolio holdings Vistagen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Greenland Mines (Nasdaq: GRML), a critical and precious minerals development company.

Additionally, the Company has added an investment in Onconetix Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCO). Onconetix has previously announced an agreement to acquire Realbotix LLC.

Realbotix utilizes a proprietary, patented robotic eyeball technology and an AI vision system known as Vinci. Developed by Realbotix, this hardware and software integration embeds cameras and tracking lenses directly inside the robot's eyeballs, rather than hiding them in the forehead or chest like standard humanoids. The Vinci AI Vision System enables the hardware lenses to detect motion, recognize returning users, and identify objects or colors in the surrounding environment. The in-eye sensors analyze human micro-expressions to gauge emotional states (such as confusion, engagement, or frustration) and automatically adapt the robot's conversation via integrated large language models (LLMs).

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“aim,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's investment strategy, capital allocation and portfolio positioning, the redeployment of proceeds from the positions described above, the anticipated benefits of the Company's investment in Onconetix, and the completion, timing and potential benefits of Onconetix's pending acquisition of Realbotix LLC. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRX Global Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

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