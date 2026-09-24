Worldskills Team Canada 2026 Are Taking On The World In Shanghai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 31 Competitors are competing in 29 Skill Areas at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, in Shanghai, China

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After over a year of intensive training, preparation and dedication, the 31 members of WorldSkills Team Canada (WSTC) 2026 are taking on the world. The official members of WSTC 2026 joined Competitors from around the globe at the Opening Ceremony of the 48th WorldSkills Competition at the Shanghai World Expo Cultural Center two days ago and are now entering their third day of competition. The ceremony officially marked the beginning of an exciting week of competition, connection and international skills excellence.

From September 22–27, Canada's 31 Competitors are competing in 29 Skill Areas at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. They are putting their skills to the test as they compete against the best young skilled trade and technology Competitors from around the world. Held every two years, the WorldSkills Competition is the largest international event of its kind, bringing together approximately 1,400 Competitors from 70 Member countries and regions. This year, Competitors are competing across 64 Skill Areas spanning six sectors.

“We are incredibly proud of the determination and dedication demonstrated by WorldSkills Team Canada 2026,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.“They have earned their place among the best young skilled trade and technology Competitors in the world, and we are excited to see them represent Canada on the international stage. We wish every member of Team Canada the very best as they compete for a place on the podium, showcase their talents and build connections with the global skills community.”

The journey to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 began at the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina, which served as a qualifying year for the WorldSkills Competition. The highest-ranking age-eligible Competitors in 29 identified Skill Areas were selected to represent Canada on the international stage. Over the past year, the members of WSTC 2026 have worked alongside their Trainers and Experts to sharpen their skills and prepare for the unique challenges of international competition. Their preparation has included specialized training, hands-on practice and mental preparation designed to help them perform at their best when it matters most.

The WorldSkills Competition provides an opportunity to showcase the incredible possibilities offered by skilled trade and technology careers and to inspire the next generation of Canada's workforce. Canada will need to recruit more than 300,000 new skilled workers over the next decade to replace retiring workers and meet growing demand, according to BuildForce Canada. Events such as the WorldSkills Competition demonstrate the career opportunities that skilled trades and technologies offer to young Canadians.

The winners in each Skill Area will be announced during the Closing Ceremony on September 27 at the Shanghai World Expo Cultural Center. Skills/Compétences Canada will share the results on its website and social media channels. To see the livestream of the Opening Ceremony, click here. To learn more about the members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 and follow their journey to Shanghai, visit the Skills/Compétences Canada website. #WSTC2026

Here are the members of WSTC 2026:

Anika Jones, Car Painting, Alberta

Benjamin Jamison, Aircraft Maintenance, Alberta

Brooke Heaman, 3D Digital Game Art, Manitoba

Carter Kokot, Automobile Technology, Alberta

Charlie Véronneau, Landscape Gardening, Québec

Cole Hunter, Mechatronics, Ontario

Cooper Ross, Web Technologies, Alberta

Dhefen Goh, Fashion Technology, British Columbia

Eric Wu, Industrial Control, British Columbia

Ethan Almeida, Autobody Repair, Ontario

Félix Lafrance, CNC Turning, Québec

Grant Maddock, Mechatronics, Ontario

Jacob McClelland, CNC Milling, Alberta

Jorda Thomas, Graphic Design Technology, Saskatchewan

Keegan Sturge, Electrical Installations, Alberta

Kylar Bloomberg, Plumbing and Heating, Alberta

Luca Assad, Cooking, Ontario

Lucas Stang, Welding, Alberta

Logan Bowers, Cloud Computing, Newfoundland and Labrador

Logan Poisson, Landscape Gardening, Québec

Luke Emeny, Heavy Vehicle Technology, Alberta

Marianne Masson, Pâtisserie and Confectionery, Québec

Maximilian De Belle-Holowka, Bricklaying, Québec

Misha Marien, Hairdressing, Québec

Tate McGarry, Cabinetmaking, Alberta

Taylor Brewster, Beauty Therapy, Manitoba

Tyler Gunther, Industrial Mechanics, Alberta

Samuel Bolduc, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Québec

Veljko Stevanovic, IT Network System Administration, British Columbia

Xavier Bélanger, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Québec

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information about SCC and the 47th WorldSkills Competition visit: .

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, ..., 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at