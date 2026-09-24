Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) Technology In The 2020S And Beyond Training Course Set For April 2627, 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Master MDI technology through expert-led training on development, manufacturing, testing, regulation, sustainability, fault investigation and quality standards.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) Technology in the 2020s and Beyond (Apr 26th - Apr 27th, 2027)" Online Event has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) Technology in the 2020s and Beyond training course will take place online April 26–27, 2027, from 09:00 to 17:00 GMT+1. Presented by IPI Academy, the two-day programme provides an interactive examination of MDI technology, including its development, manufacturing, testing, regulation, environmental considerations and future direction.

The course addresses how environmental, regulatory and economic pressures are influencing MDI development, manufacturing processes, intellectual property, equipment choices and quality standards. Expert-led sessions cover MDI technology, manufacture, testing and regulation, followed on Day 2 by developing an MDI, environmental considerations, the future of the MDI, and an extended workshop and case studies.

The programme also includes exercises, workshops and dedicated discussion time focused on participants' specific challenges. The course carries 12 CPD hours and is designed for professionals working across respiratory pharmaceuticals, medical devices, development and regulatory functions, business development, R&D and medical device manufacturing.

Why You Should Attend



Examine the fundamentals and technology of metered-dose inhalers.

Explore MDI manufacture, testing and regulatory requirements.

Assess environmental pressures affecting MDI technology.

Examine approaches to developing an MDI and the future of the technology. Participate in an extended workshop and case studies addressing MDI-related challenges.

For professionals responsible for development, regulatory activities, R&D, manufacturing or medical-device business development, the documented course content provides structured knowledge across technical, regulatory, environmental and manufacturing aspects of MDI technology.

Featured Speaker



David Howlett. Founder of PharmaDelivery Solutions Ltd, with over 35 years of experience in the development, industrialization and approval of inhalation drug delivery systems, combination products and medical devices. He is an Honorary Teaching Fellow at the University of Manchester and a UK national expert representing the British Standards Institute on ISO TC84.

For more information about this training and how to register your interest visit

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