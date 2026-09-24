Bay Garage Brings Custom Garage Storage Solutions To Diablo Homeowners

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Bay Garage offers custom garage cabinets, shelving, wall storage, and overhead solutions tailored to homeowners in Diablo and Contra Costa County.

DIABLO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bay Garage, an East Bay garage design and organization company, is highlighting its custom garage cabinet and storage solutions for homeowners in Diablo and surrounding Contra Costa County communities. The company takes a whole-garage approach to storage planning, combining cabinetry, wall storage, shelving, and overhead systems based on the garage layout and how each homeowner uses the space.Rather than treating cabinets as standalone additions, Bay Garage designs storage systems around vehicle parking, available wall and ceiling space, access points, frequently used belongings, and longer-term storage needs.For homeowners considering garage cabinet systems in Diablo, this customized approach can help create enclosed storage while making better use of the garage as a whole.""A garage cabinet system should do more than hide clutter,"" said Oran Cohen, owner of Bay Garage. ""We look at what the homeowner actually needs to store, how often those items are used, how the garage needs to function for vehicles and other activities, and then design the storage around those priorities. Sometimes cabinets are the main solution, and sometimes the best result comes from combining cabinets with wall and overhead storage.Cabinet Design Built Around the GarageThe Bay Garage design process begins with a consultation and evaluation of the available space. We take measurements to document the garage layout, then discuss the homeowner's storage needs, design preferences, and intended use before developing a storage plan.The planning process considers more than wall dimensions. Vehicle clearances, doors, windows, electrical components, work areas, and access to frequently used items can all influence the final cabinet configuration.A homeowner who primarily wants enclosed storage for household supplies may need a different cabinet arrangement than someone storing tools, automotive equipment, sporting goods, or a combination of different belongings.Once the layout is developed, the homeowner can review the proposed design before the project moves forward. This lets you consider cabinet sizes, placement, and other storage components together, rather than making storage decisions one product at a time.For larger garage organization projects, cabinetry can also be coordinated with wall shelving, slatwall, and overhead storage so that each part of the garage serves a specific purpose.Custom Garage Cabinets Designed for Everyday UseBay Garage's custom cabinetry is designed specifically for garage environments and is available in configurations based on each project's dimensions and storage needs.Cabinet components are constructed using thermally fused laminate materials, typically ranging from 3/4-inch to 1-inch in thickness depending on the component. Systems can include fully dadoed backs, 1-inch tops and bottoms, adjustable shelving, soft-close hinges, and durable edge banding.Shelves and drawer glides support up to 100 pounds, providing storage for a wide range of household and garage belongings.Cabinets can be securely mounted to wall studs, allowing many installations to remain elevated above the floor rather than relying on traditional cabinet legs. This floating look creates a cleaner visual line while also making the floor beneath the cabinets easier to clean.Depending on the homeowner's needs, a cabinet design can also incorporate drawers, work surfaces, and different combinations of tall and base cabinetry.The goal isn't to install as many cabinets as possible, but to determine where cabinetry offers the most practical value within the overall storage plan.Using Walls and Ceilings to Increase Storage CapacityCabinets are only one part of a garage organization system.When floor space is limited, walls and ceilings can provide substantial additional storage without interfering with vehicle parking or walking areas.Wall-mounted shelving can provide accessible storage for bins, tools, and equipment. Slatwall panels and accessories offer flexible locations for items such as bicycles, sports equipment, hand tools, and frequently used supplies.Heavy-duty wall shelving can also be incorporated when homeowners need to store larger containers or heavier items while keeping the garage floor clear.For belongings that don't require frequent access, overhead storage can use ceiling space that might otherwise go unused.This combination allows homeowners to create different storage zones throughout the garage. Frequently used belongings can remain accessible at wall level, enclosed items can be organized inside cabinets, and seasonal or less-used belongings can be moved overhead.Motorized Overhead Storage Adds Easier AccessFor homeowners who want to use ceiling storage without regularly climbing a ladder, motorized overhead storage provides another option.These systems use powered lifting mechanisms to lower a storage platform to a more accessible height and then raise it back toward the ceiling when the items are no longer needed.Motorized overhead garage storage can be especially useful for bulky or seasonal belongings such as holiday decorations, luggage, camping equipment, sporting goods, and storage containers.Bay Garage evaluates the garage structure, ceiling area, available clearances, and intended storage needs to determine whether a motorized system is appropriate for a particular space.The company is an authorized dealer and installer of motorized overhead storage systems, including solutions from Auxx-Lift and GarageSmart.By moving appropriate belongings overhead, homeowners can preserve valuable floor area for vehicles, bicycles, hobbies, work areas, and everyday movement through the garage.Fixed and Motorized Overhead Storage Serve Different NeedsMotorized storage is not necessary for every garage.Fixed overhead racks offer a straightforward option for less-used belongings that can be safely accessed when needed. These systems can create substantial storage capacity above garage doors, vehicles, or other unused ceiling zones, depending on the garage configuration.The decision between fixed and motorized overhead storage generally depends on several factors, including how often you need access, the size and weight of your belongings, ceiling height, garage layout, and homeowner preference.In some garages, combining both systems may best use available ceiling space.Bay Garage includes these considerations as part of the overall storage design, rather than treating overhead racks as a separate project when developing a broader garage organization plan.Storage Solutions Beyond the GarageThe same principles used to create effective garage storage can also apply to other areas of the home.Bay Garage also provides custom closet design and installation, along with selected interior storage solutions such as laundry room cabinetry.A custom home closet can be planned around the room's dimensions, the types of belongings being stored, and the homeowner's preferred mix of shelving and hanging space.As with garage storage, the goal is to create a configuration based on the actual space and intended use rather than relying on a single standard layout.This lets homeowners undertaking a broader organization project apply a consistent custom-design approach across multiple areas of the home.A Whole-Garage Approach to OrganizationFor Bay Garage, effective garage organization begins with viewing the garage as one complete environment.Cabinets can provide enclosed storage and a more finished appearance. Wall systems can keep frequently used equipment accessible. Overhead racks can move seasonal belongings away from valuable floor areas. Motorized storage can make ceiling-level space easier to reach.When appropriate, storage design can also be coordinated with workbenches, garage floor coatings, and other garage improvements so that individual upgrades work together as part of the finished space.This whole-garage approach can be particularly valuable in homes where the garage needs to serve several purposes at once, such as vehicle parking, household storage, hobbies, sports equipment, and workspace.Bay Garage serves homeowners in Diablo as well as nearby communities including Danville, Alamo, and other areas throughout Contra Costa County and the San Francisco East Bay.Although every project has different dimensions and storage requirements, the company's process remains centered on consultation, accurate measurements, customized design, homeowner review, and professional installation.About Bay GarageBay Garage is a locally owned garage design, storage, and improvement company based in Concord, California, serving homeowners throughout Contra Costa County and the San Francisco East Bay. The company specializes in custom garage cabinets, shelving and wall storage systems, slatwall, fixed and motorized overhead storage, garage floor coatings, and other garage improvement solutions.Bay Garage works with homeowners from the initial consultation and space-planning process through custom design and professional installation. Its storage systems are designed around the individual garage, the items being stored, and the homeowner's goals for the finished space.

Oran Cohen

Bay Garage

+1 925-885-8586

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Bay Garage Brings Custom Garage Storage Solutions to Diablo Homeowners News Provided By Digital guider September 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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