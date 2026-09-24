'The Moment We Rise' Hits International Bestseller On September 9, 2026, With Stories Of Healing, Purpose&New Beginnings

The Moment We Rise

15 authors share personal stories of healing, change, and choosing what comes next in new international bestseller,“The Moment We Rise.”

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The newly released anthology,“The Moment We Rise: Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning”, achieved international bestseller status following its release on September 9, 2026. The book reached the bestseller charts in multiple categories, including Biography Reference & Collections, Mental & Spiritual Healing, and related categories, across the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.The collection features 15 deeply personal stories exploring pivotal moments of change, including illness and healing, grief and loss, trauma, relationships, changing identities, spiritual experiences, self-discovery, reimagined dreams, career changes, and unexpected paths to purpose.Each author shares a different experience, but the stories are connected by a common theme: reaching a point when something had to change and choosing what came next.“This book is about the moments when life takes a turn we didn't expect and we have to decide what comes next,” said Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy and compiler of the anthology.“These 15 authors have very different stories, but each one reached a moment when something had to change. Their stories remind us that rising doesn't always mean everything is fixed or that you know exactly where you're going. Sometimes it simply means choosing to take the next step.”The Moment We Rise explores the decisions and turning points that often happen before someone knows how the story will end. For some authors, that meant navigating a serious illness or loss. For others, it meant leaving an old identity behind, changing careers, following an unexpected calling, rebuilding after trauma, or finding a new direction when the life they had planned changed.A recurring theme throughout the anthology is the balance between individual strength and the support of others. The authors share moments of personal courage, difficult decisions, and choosing to move forward, while also recognizing those who helped them along the way. Together, the stories show that while the decision to rise may be deeply personal, we do not always have to do it alone.The anthology includes stories from the following 15 authors:Alisha Baldwin, Lisa Hamilt, Kris Whitcomb, Svetlana Parquette, Jennifer Morris, Cristine Pontillo, Ellie Epstein-White, Crystal Soleil, Nicole Briggs-Gary, Sally Porter Munro, Marie Castro Hamilton, Bobby Gray, Carrie Oram, Debra Twilight Copes, and Baiba Stalidzane.All proceeds from The Moment We Rise benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, supporting its work to expand awareness, education, resources, and support.The Moment We Rise: Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning is available via eBook and paperback on Amazon.Please note: Some stories touch on sensitive topics such as trauma, grief, loss, abuse, illness, eating disorders, violence, and mental health challenges. While these experiences are shared with vulnerability and hope, readers are encouraged to engage with the book at their own pace and seek support if needed.The Moment We Rise, published by Morning Oak Publishing, follows the international bestselling anthologies The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation and Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within, continuing Life Changing Energy's tradition of bringing together members of its community to share their personal stories with readers around the world.About Life Changing Energy:Life Changing Energy is a global leader in sound healing and energy wellness, offering tools, courses, and certifications to empower individuals to transform their lives and help others heal. With a global community of over 30,000 students and practitioners, Life Changing Energy has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list twice and continues its mission to raise the vibration of the world by equipping healers and individuals with knowledge and resources to create lasting change for themselves and their communities.For more information, visit

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

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'The Moment We Rise' Hits International Bestseller on September 9, 2026, With Stories of Healing, Purpose&New Beginnings News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy September 24, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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