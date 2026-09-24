Arte Museum Dubai Presents Korean Art, Landscapes And Cities At Dubai Mall For Dubai K-Fest 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Paintings of Joseon and Gangneung on view from 25 September to 4 October 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE – September 2026 – Arte Museum Dubai, the immersive digital art museum at Dubai Mall, will take part in Dubai K-Fest 2026 from 25 September to 4 October 2026, presenting two Korean-themed immersive works: Paintings of Joseon and Gangneung.

Now in its inaugural edition, Dubai K-Fest brings K-pop, Korean cinema, beauty, fashion, food, shopping and cultural experiences to venues across the city over 10 days. The festival is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), with support from the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) UAE Business Center and KOREA 360.

Within the festival programme, Arte Museum Dubai focuses on Korean artistic heritage, landscapes and urban culture. Paintings of Joseon draws inspiration from the visual heritage of Korea's Joseon period. Gangneung explores the atmosphere and natural beauty of the coastal city on Korea's east coast. All works are included with general admission. Visit Dubai has also featured the works as part of the K-Fest programme.

The works are produced by Seoul-based digital design and art company d'strict, which created Arte Museum in 2020 and operates it in eight locations worldwide, including Gangneung and Busan in South Korea.

During the festival, the museum shop will offer Korean-designed merchandise and lifestyle products. Visitors can also take part in Live Sketchbook Coral Reef, an interactive installation where their own drawings become part of a digital underwater environment.

Located inside Dubai Mall, the museum offers an indoor cultural experience that fits easily into a Downtown Dubai itinerary. A visit takes approximately 90 minutes on average, so visitors can combine it with shopping, dining and other attractions in the area. For a limited time, Arte Museum Dubai is offering 50% off adult and child tickets, with adult admission at AED 74.50, children aged 4–17 at AED 39.50, and free entry for children under 3.

Visitor Information:

Location: Arte Museum Dubai, Level 2, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai (opposite Galeries Lafayette)

Average visit: Approximately 90 minutes

Opening hours: Mon–Thu 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM (last entry 10:00 PM); Fri–Sun and public holidays 10:00 AM – midnight (last entry 11:00 PM)

Limited-time offer: Adults AED 74.50, children (4–17) AED 39.50 (50% off); children under 3 free

Regular prices: General admission for adults from AED 149; VIP admission for adults from AED 269

Website:

Social media: @artemuseum_dubai on Instagram and TikTok

About Arte Museum Dubai:

Arte Museum Dubai is an internationally lauded immersive exhibition space produced by the world-class Korean digital design and art company d'strict. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. Opened in 2024, the 30,000-square-foot space located at Dubai Mall hosts a uniquely immersive exhibition that reinterprets various aspects of nature and art as new media artworks. Each zone of the exhibition immerses audiences in works of stunning beauty and powerful natural and cultural elements that blend the lines between reality, fantasy, and hyper-reality, using digital technology. Visitors find themselves at the base of towering waterfalls, surrounded by the artistic heritage of Eastern and Western masters, and strolling through the desert amongst the majestic animals they color in. Each piece of artwork delivers a vivid visual journey and a multi-sensory engagement-from enveloping soundscapes to tailor-made fragrances-that amounts to a completely immersive experience. The exhibition also includes ARTE TEA BAR, an interactive teahouse experience enriched with media art. General admission tickets for adults start at AED 149 and are on sale now. Visit for more information.

About d'strict:

d'strict is a design and art company that creates innovative spatial experiences by developing content with digital media technology. Since its establishment in 2004, the Seoul-based company has dazzled global audiences with groundbreaking projects such as 'LIVE PARK' (2011), the world's first indoor 4D art park; 'WAVE' (2020), 'Waterfall-NYC' (2021), and 'Whale #2 ' (2021), public media art projects; and 'Arte Museum' (2020–present), a popular immersive art exhibition space with global reach. d'strict has won 99 international design awards, including 32 iF Design Awards and 13 Red Dot Awards, and is ranked No. 7 worldwide in the Design & Architecture Studio category by the official iF Design Award ranking. With its unrivaled content development expertise and deep understanding of fast-evolving digital media technology, d'strict is expanding its global presence. Its services include the immersive art exhibition space 'Arte Museum,' operating in South Korea, North America, China, and the MENA region; the media art content licensing platform 'LED'; the experiential media art playground for children, 'Arte kids park'; and traveling exhibition series such as 'reSOUND.'