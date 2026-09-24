Veteran Actor Mushtaq Khan Passes Away Sanjay Mishra Expresses Grief

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of his 'Welcome' co-star Mushtaq Khan. Khan breathed his last on Thursday.

According to reports, Khan had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after experiencing health complications and was undergoing treatment when doctors diagnosed him with cancer. Despite medical treatment, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away during the course of his treatment.

Sanjay Mishra's Heartfelt Tribute

Remembering his co-star, Sanjay Mishra told ANI, "I had heard that he was unwell, but I never thought he would pass away... This is very saddening news."

Mishra shared that there was a time when Khan was like a guardian figure in his life and would often guide him with valuable advice. "There was a time in my life when he became like a guardian to me. Whenever I needed guidance, I would seek his suggestions. It is sad news... He was a very good artist, but he did not get the recognition and credit he truly deserved," Mishra feels.

While recalling working with Khan in Welcome, Sanjay shared, "He was a very excellent actor and person. I worked with him in Welcome... he showed me around all of Dubai."

A Career Spanning Over Three Decades

Khan stepped into the world of cinema with 'Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai' in 1980, marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades.

Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including 'Welcome', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', among several others.

Khan's comic act in 'Welcome', particularly the iconic“Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” dialogue scene, remains one of the most loved moments from the film. His comic timing and effortless performance made the character unforgettable for audiences.

Khan's funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday.

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